I remember my daughter’s first day of freshman year so clearly. She came downstairs dressed in a sweater and skirt I gave her that summer. Like any mom on the first day of school, I kissed her on the forehead, told her to have a great day and watched her get on the bus, worried how she’d be welcomed in her new school.
This wasn’t just any first day. Over the summer, my daughter had come out to me as transgender. As the summer waned and we began to shop for school clothes, I kept suggesting she try more gender-neutral clothing options, rather than the more traditionally “girly” clothes she kept picking out. I was so worried she would be teased or bullied — or worse — physically attacked.
I suppose I raised daughters as strong-willed as me, because she wasn’t buying anything I was selling. She came down those stairs dressed as herself. Although I was filled with dread and worry for her safety, I still felt so proud of her bravery.
Trans kids want the same things as any other — a chance to belong and to learn and grow in a safe environment. That’s why House Bill 3293 strikes me as especially cruel. It seeks to deprive them of all those things.
This bill effectively bars young trans athletes from participating in sports, requiring students as young as elementary school to play on sex-segregated teams as designated on their original birth certificate or via genetic testing paid for by the student’s family.
Supporters tout this bill as necessary to protect cisgender girls in sports, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Any girl — trans or cisgender — could be subjected to invasive examinations under this bill to prove they are a “real” girl. Policing womanhood hurts all women.
HB 3293 not only fails to protect and support some of our most vulnerable children; it specifically separates and victimizes them educationally, socially and emotionally. In doing so, we’re also modeling behavior for students that exclusion is an acceptable way to treat those who are different from you.
Sports programs engage children in pro-social and pro-health behaviors, and help them develop creative problem-solving skills. They learn about communication, teamwork and how to accept defeat and victory gracefully.
Denying someone these educational opportunities because of their identity is wrong. It’s also clearly unlawful under Title IX of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects all students from discrimination based on sex. A law nearly identical to HB 3293 has already been struck down in Idaho by a conservative, Donald Trump-appointed judge.
Trans girls are girls. They live and play like any other girl. And they have as much right to thrive in West Virginia as anyone else.
I ask that state lawmakers show an ounce of the courage my daughter did that day she walked down those stairs. I’m not asking them to risk potential shunning, bullying or even violence.
I’m simply asking them to reject this hateful, harmful bill.