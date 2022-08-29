Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I am pro-life. I took an oath about 50 years ago to ”abstain from whatever is deleterious ... and devote myself to the welfare of those committed to my care.”

As of this writing, the West Virginia Legislature has failed to agree on a bill regarding abortions, but there is no indication that they won’t. If a bill banning most abortions is passed out of both houses and signed by Gov. Jim Justice, I ask: What then do they and the governor propose to do to protect these embryos and fetuses, once the pregnancy is verified?

Ruth Zika is a retired nurse living in Charleston. 

