I am pro-life. I took an oath about 50 years ago to ”abstain from whatever is deleterious ... and devote myself to the welfare of those committed to my care.”
As of this writing, the West Virginia Legislature has failed to agree on a bill regarding abortions, but there is no indication that they won’t. If a bill banning most abortions is passed out of both houses and signed by Gov. Jim Justice, I ask: What then do they and the governor propose to do to protect these embryos and fetuses, once the pregnancy is verified?
Since the United States is behind 10 other developed nations in maternal deaths, I would expect the immediate establishment of a pregnancy care program, free for all expectant women. This program should mimic these 10 countries ahead of us in the use of midwives, both pre- and post-natal.
This program should be integrated into a universal health benefit for all West Virginians, including children as they take their first breath. It has been done in Vermont, and we can initiate a better program by learning from theirs.
It is well-established that those who have adequate insurance have lower mortality and morbidity than the uninsured. COVID-19 has exposed the inequalities of our health care system. Babies born with poor pre- and post-natal care have poorer outcomes as they are born and as they grow. The human brain has those first critical three years to make neural connections that are not possible later.
Surely, our government wants to take care of the children resulting from forced births. Surely.
But children born into poverty (one of the reasons people have abortions) have many strikes against them. The Legislature can remedy this poverty and its consequences by giving every mother a stipend for herself and each child she is forced to bear. $30,000 per annum sounds about right.
There was a Gazette-Mail article several years ago that reported it took $40,000 a year to live for a family of four with no allowance for a vehicle. So, add $10,000 for each individual in addition to the mother, making allowances for inflation. And add a $200,000 death benefit to the survivors of any person who dies while pregnant, in childbirth or in the year following.
Another concern I have is child care (or lack of it). If a high-income mother wants to work and can earn more than the state-sponsored stipend, what is she to do about child care? How about requiring all employers of more than 10 employees to have on-site care? How about building more facilities for those other children who don’t qualify for on-site care? If the child care profession paid more, perhaps some of the stipend mothers, if qualified, would like to work there.
One last suggestion about needed benefits to those who are forced to bear children: paid family leave. Other developed countries do this, perhaps apart from abortion policies. How about six to 12 months? This allows for breast feeding, a proven enhancement to lifelong health. Paid leave also would provide a crucial bonding time for the parent(s).
Where is all this money to come from? One source would be putative fathers. (It’s pretty obvious who the person with a uterus is.) If a parent is not present, and not paying child support, then augment the present enforcement with additional staff, including investigators who have the legal authority to track down the scofflaws. Too many people shirk financial responsibility for their court-ordered payments without consequences. Make the penalties for parents who work for cash and employers who pay under the table felonies.
Other sources of revenue could be higher real, personal property and income taxes on anyone earning over $100,000 a year, with the greatest burden falling on the wealthy. And tax the extraction industries heavily, changing past laws lowering their taxes. Tax other corporations more, instead of less.
If West Virginia has so much money that Justice can call for a lowering of our income taxes, then surely the means exist to implement these humane proposals. Surely, our government wouldn’t try to control half the population with draconian measures that force people to give birth and then abandon them and their children? Surely not.
Ruth Zika is a retired nurse living in Charleston.