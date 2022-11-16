A strong community is rooted in its people. The Biden-Harris administration is committed to serving those who live in the rural areas of this country, like the small towns and communities right here in West Virginia.
At the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we are hard at work offering the resources to the rural and agricultural communities that feed and fuel our nation and provide the everyday essentials upon which America depends.
As I’ve traveled across the Mountain State, I’ve seen firsthand the unique challenges people in rural communities and remote parts of West Virginia have in accessing the health resources they need and deserve.
At USDA Rural Development, we are advocates for, investors in and partners to rural communities and the people, businesses and organizations within those communities. We are committed to making sure that people, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable health care services, like urgent care, primary care, maternal care, dental care and behavioral health services. That’s why I've been a proud champion of programs like the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, which were created by President Joe Biden’s historic legislative package, the American Rescue Plan Act.
In the past year, Rural Development has invested more than $5.8 million through this program to help rural health care organizations across the state adequately respond to the pandemic, purchase critically needed equipment and supplies, renovate health care facilities and provide people with reliable medical testing and treatment.
For instance, in October, we awarded $1 million to Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center in Calhoun County. The funds are being used to support the second phase of renovation of this 60-year-old building, which includes the construction of two floors, a new lab, a kitchen/cafeteria, a lobby and a heliport in the parking lot.
Federal resources can be difficult to obtain for rural communities that lack the staff or resources to apply for funding. The recent expansion of the USDA’s Rural Partners Network to 20 historically underserved counties in central and Southern West Virginia will help overcome this barrier. These 20 counties, grouped into two community networks, will receive technical assistance to help them access federal resources that will address priorities identified at the local level.
For instance, community leaders from 11 Southern West Virginia counties identified access to maternal health care as a top priority they would like to address through the Partners Network. Moving forward, my staff will work to help them address this critical health care issue, and other issues that are important to them.
Health is about much more than medical care. Access to modern, reliable water and wastewater infrastructure is a foundational necessity for the health and well-being of every American.
In West Virginia, we continue to work hand in hand with our community and economic development partners and local leaders to promote a healthy community and environment through our Water and Environmental Programs.
These programs help rural communities obtain the technical assistance and financing necessary to develop clean and reliable drinking water and waste disposal systems. Safe drinking water and sanitary waste disposal systems are vital not only to public health, but also to the economic vitality of rural America.
Through these programs, we make sure people, children and families across the state have clean water and safe sewer systems that prevent pollution and runoff.
In August I welcomed USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in Lewisburg to announce a $52.7 million investment by USDA Rural Development in critical infrastructure improvements. This investment will ensure thousands of residents in Greenbrier County have safe and reliable clean drinking water for decades to come.
This project is the largest utility investment USDA Rural Development has made in West Virginia. It will benefit more than 13,000 people and businesses and allow the city to meet not only its current water needs but allows for greater system capacity for future water demands in an area that has been experiencing economic growth.
USDA Rural Development is a partner that invests in keeping rural people healthy. When rural communities succeed, West Virginia succeeds, when West Virginia succeeds, our nation succeeds. By continuing to work together, West Virginia will continue to prosper.