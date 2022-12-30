Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Owing to the near decade I spent as an Air Force intelligence officer, I am all too familiar with the significant threats America faces from cyberattacks by foreign actors attempting to gain access to sensitive, personal information and classified government materials through any means possible.

I learned that the nation investing the most into cyber warfare is the People’s Republic of China. Through its military, intelligence organizations and third parties backed by the Communist government, in recent years China has been desperate to steal American information.

Stories you might like

Sen. Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, represents the 1st District in the West Virginia Senate and is an attorney with Spilman, Thomas & Battle in its Wheeling office.

Tags

Recommended for you