A new partnership on a workforce development program between BridgeValley Community and Technical College and GreenPower Motor Co. marks a pivotal moment in the effort to build a stronger, more sustainable economy for West Virginia.
Moreover, GreenPower’s move to open a new, all-electric school bus manufacturing facility in South Charleston is precisely the kind of all-of-the-above approach to energy West Virginia should be taking to foster continued job growth and economic development in our communities.
Our recently announced workforce development program — which will be run in tandem by our two organizations, along with the Workforce Development Board of Kanawha County — will provide hands-on training to potential future employees of GreenPower, giving West Virginians skills they need to join the growing clean energy workforce.
As our state’s economy continues to change and evolve, programs like this will ensure our workforce is equipped with the skills local companies need to grow and thrive. Given its history of partnering with local businesses to train and prepare students of all ages for new careers, BridgeValley will provide the perfect setting to run GreenPower’s workforce training initiatives.
Once full production at GreenPower’s new electric bus manufacturing plant is reached, which should happen within about 24 months, the facility will support up to 900 new jobs for hardworking West Virginians while achieving an economic impact of nearly $500 million annually. Particularly given the economic climate of the past two years, these are compelling figures, to say the least. Supporting these kinds of pro-growth, pro-climate efforts just makes sense.
Electric vehicles, such as the electric-powered school buses that will be manufactured at GreenPower’s future facility, are critical in reducing carbon emissions that pollute our atmosphere and contribute to climate change. Right off the bat, West Virginia communities will benefit from safer, cleaner transportation, making this not only an environmental solution, but a health solution, as well. This is especially important to the children riding diesel school buses day in and day out who are exposed to all kinds of pollutants.
Not only that, but electric vehicles will help generate the kind of economic activity and investment that West Virginia needs to fully recover from the economic downturn brought on by COVID-19. The growth of electric vehicle manufacturing in our state is especially welcome news, after the clean energy workforce took a hit throughout the pandemic.
To build on the momentum West Virginia is experiencing regarding clean energy jobs, lawmakers in Charleston and Washington, D.C., should continue pushing for commonsense, all-of-the-above energy policies.
Fortunately, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have demonstrated that they understand the importance of working across the aisle to advance pro-growth solutions like the infrastructure bill, which, among other critical priorities, would help expand our nation’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure and explore other clean energy technologies. We need lawmakers to continue looking for innovative solutions that address America’s infrastructure and clean energy needs.
We are both looking forward to partnering on this workforce development program. Not only will it help ensure GreenPower has a talented workforce, it also will help establish West Virginia’s workforce as leaders in the next generation of clean energy manufacturing and state-of-the-art electric vehicle production.
Developments like this will foster sustainable critical career development opportunities and help create 21st-century jobs that will support a stronger, more resilient and cleaner economy for West Virginia.