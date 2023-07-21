Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In an exciting development for aspiring nurses in West Virginia, the West Virginia University Medicine Center for Nursing Excellence launched the Aspiring Nurse Program.

In the pilot, two regions were selected to participate. In our region, that means a collaboration with WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals and BridgeValley Community and Technical College, in South Charleston. This innovative initiative aims to address the financial challenges faced by nursing students and creates a pathway for them to excel in their education and careers. As leaders in health care and education, the partnership between WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals and BridgeValley will yield numerous benefits for the citizens of the region.

Casey K. Sacks, Ph.D., is president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College. She previously served as the deputy assistant secretary for community colleges at the U.S. Department of Education.

Gregory Rosencrance, M.D., FACP, is president and CEO of Thomas Hospitals, a member of the WVU Medicine Health System. Before joining WVU Medicine in March 2023, he served as the chairman of the Medicine Institute for Cleveland Clinic.

