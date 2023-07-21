In an exciting development for aspiring nurses in West Virginia, the West Virginia University Medicine Center for Nursing Excellence launched the Aspiring Nurse Program.
In the pilot, two regions were selected to participate. In our region, that means a collaboration with WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals and BridgeValley Community and Technical College, in South Charleston. This innovative initiative aims to address the financial challenges faced by nursing students and creates a pathway for them to excel in their education and careers. As leaders in health care and education, the partnership between WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals and BridgeValley will yield numerous benefits for the citizens of the region.
Nursing is a profession that demands dedication, commitment and compassion. However, many students find themselves struggling to balance the demands of school with the financial burden of daily expenses. While most students qualify for tuition support to attend BridgeValley tuition free, the Aspiring Nurse Program takes a holistic approach by providing each student with up to $25,000 to support their day-to-day life expenses, in addition to any grants they already qualify for. This initiative recognizes the real challenges faced by nursing students and seeks to alleviate the financial stress they experience while they are studying.
By offering financial support, the Aspiring Nurse Program enables students to focus their time and energy on completing their education. Many students work multiple jobs to make ends meet, and even a small setback like a flat tire can jeopardize their ability to continue their studies. By reducing financial stress, this program empowers nursing students to fully engage in their coursework, clinical experiences, and professional development opportunities. Ultimately, this will enhance the quality of nursing education and produce well-prepared graduates to enter the nursing profession.
The partnership between WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals and BridgeValley Community and Technical College demonstrates a commitment to collaborative education and workforce development. Clinical rotations at WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals ensure that students receive top-notch, hands-on, immersive clinical experiences. These experiences are vital for students to bridge the gap between theory and practice and prepare them for their future roles as professional nurses.
Moreover, the Aspiring Nurse Program goes beyond financial support. Academic success coaches and retention specialists will be available to support students throughout their journeys. This human-centered approach recognizes the unique challenges faced by each student and provides tailored support to foster their success. By combining financial assistance with personalized guidance, the program aims to increase student retention rates and produce a highly skilled nursing workforce.
The benefits of this collaboration extend beyond the individual students. As the largest employer and health care provider in West Virginia, WVU Medicine is committed to attracting and retaining the best nursing talent. The Aspiring Nurse program can be layered on top existing educational assistance dollars available through nursing scholarships. By investing in nursing education and providing opportunities for aspiring nurses, WVU Medicine is creating a robust pipeline of skilled professionals who will contribute to the improvement of health care quality and access in the region. The partnership with community colleges ensures that local talent is nurtured and that students are given opportunities to start their careers and thrive for the long term within their own communities.
Furthermore, the Aspiring Nurse Program incorporates a work-commitment component, offering students a sign-on bonus and a three-year commitment with their respective hospitals upon graduation. This aspect strengthens the health care workforce in the region, ensuring that highly trained nurses remain in the communities where they receive their education. It is a win-win situation for students, the health care system, and our communities, as graduates gain valuable employment opportunities while hospitals secure dedicated and competent nursing staff. There is an economic benefit as well because these nurses establish roots and become engaged members who contribute to our community.
Looking ahead, we are excited about the potential of the Aspiring Nurse Program and its future expansion to other regions in the state. The collaboration between WVU Medicine and community colleges paves the way for the purposeful training and development of a skilled nursing workforce throughout West Virginia. By investing in nursing education, providing financial support, and fostering strong partnerships, we can elevate the entire state and improve healthcare outcomes for all citizens.
Casey K. Sacks, Ph.D., is president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College. She previously served as the deputy assistant secretary for community colleges at the U.S. Department of Education.
Gregory Rosencrance, M.D., FACP, is president and CEO of Thomas Hospitals, a member of the WVU Medicine Health System. Before joining WVU Medicine in March 2023, he served as the chairman of the Medicine Institute for Cleveland Clinic.