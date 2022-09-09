My husband and I moved to West Virginia in the early days of the pandemic. We initially stayed with my parents in Huntington for several weeks as a respite from the cramped quarters of our apartment in Washington, D.C., while we worked remotely.
We were immediately struck by the natural beauty of the state, and the generous, independent spirit of the people here. Eventually, we purchased a house in Charleston. My husband found a job in the state and we settled peacefully into our new South Hills neighborhood.
While we enjoyed the spaciousness of our new home and backyard in its picturesque neighborhood, our thoughts soon turned to starting a family. As two young, working professionals, we assumed we would have access to the best health care possible.
Now, several months after suffering a miscarriage, the certainty behind that assumption has disappeared.
With the news that the West Virginia Legislature might reconvene next week to pass anti-choice abortion legislation, we are left in despair and questioning: How will this affect our future efforts to start a family? If we are diagnosed with a pregnancy complication, would my doctor refuse or delay lifesaving care? How will I explain to my future daughter that the government values her life less than others? Is West Virginia still the right place to raise a family?
When I suffered my miscarriage, I did not receive immediate miscarriage treatment in the emergency room. While the ultrasound in the ER was unable to detect a fetal heartbeat, I was urged to wait until we could meet with my regular OB-GYN for confirmation.
Unfortunately for us, this took place late Friday evening and we waited in agony all weekend — alternating between hope that our doctor would find a heartbeat, and the creeping acceptance that we had lost our baby at 11 weeks.
When we saw our doctor Monday morning, our worst fears were confirmed. We were totally devastated, and a dilation and curettage procedure was scheduled for the following day. Later that night, however, the contractions began, and my husband laid by my side for hours as my body passed the unviable fetus.
As the summer wore on, my husband and I attempted to rebound. We welcomed a new puppy. We dove into our work and our hobbies. We cried sporadically.
A short time later, with the pain and trauma still fresh in our minds, the West Virginia Legislature attempted to pass one of the most archaic, punitive abortion laws in the country. The initial version of the bill had few exceptions, including no exceptions for rape or incest, and contained criminal penalties for doctors who provide abortions to pregnant women outside of a few narrow exceptions.
Only after fierce opposition from Democratic legislators, insight from a handful of Republican leaders with medical backgrounds and the presence of hundreds of brave women from all over the state voicing their opposition in the Capitol, were narrow carve-outs proposed, including to remove punitive, criminal penalties for doctors. Scarce relief for people in my position, and still a terrifying future for women in less-fortunate circumstances.
Our Legislature’s continued focus on passing anti-choice abortion legislation is at odds with everything else we are all working for.
West Virginia’s elected leaders have done a tremendous job attracting new jobs to the state, resulting in a budget surplus and steadily rising employment numbers. Nonprofits are tirelessly working to bring skilled young people to West Virginia, retrain former energy-sector workers and maintain and improve the quality of life in our beautiful state so that future generations might experience that same sense of wonder in the outdoors.
Young professionals are not going to want to move to a state with restrictions that affect their ability to make crucial and deeply personal decisions about their own bodies and futures.
Even a pared-back version of the original legislation, with carve-outs for unviable pregnancies and no criminal penalties for doctors, would be a devastating blow to women. Studies have shown that in states with similar legislation, pregnant women routinely receive substandard care, as doctors are forced to balance the health care needs of their patient with the restrictive laws of the state in real time, resulting in a process that is confusing for both patient and doctor.
As our governor refused the opportunity to have a ballot referendum to allow the people of West Virginia to decide their own fates — as mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives saw their agency removed by our state’s executive — I contemplated our future in West Virginia. This push to control women’s bodies is so totally divorced from the independent spirit and the loving generosity of our neighbors that we have personally experienced.
I still pray that we will welcome new life into our home soon. I still pray that West Virginia will be the right place to raise our children.