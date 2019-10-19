Sally Howard: White privilege can be hard to spot, explain

A while back a student came to me and asked, “How do you explain ‘white privilege’ to someone that doesn’t think that it exists?”
This question was not an abstraction; he had been having conversations with a friend and genuinely wanted to know how to make his case more effectively. I asked if this friend was open to seeing a new perspective (he said yes), and then directed him to Ta-Nehisi Coates’s excellent essay, “The Case for Reparations,” which compellingly demonstrates the devastating economic legacies of slavery and Jim Crow.
I suggested that he discuss the fact that the average white family has 16 times the wealth of the average black family, or that health outcomes for people of color are often worse than for whites. But I knew that there was more to the issue he raised than just making one’s case with data, and his question stayed with me.
First, to see white privilege, you must be willing to see white privilege. Otherwise, everything that one might argue as white privilege can be chalked up to hard work or good fortune or persistence. I would imagine that most people who deny the existence of white privilege are not refusing to “admit” to its existence, but rather they are genuinely unaware that it is, as we say, “a thing.” And to come to see something that one is currently blind to requires the willingness to change one’s perception. One must be willing to have been wrong.
But as I continued to toss this question around in my head, I came to believe that much of the problem with getting white people to recognize white privilege lies with the word “privilege.” We tend to think of privilege as an absolute. Someone who is privileged has no hardship, no struggle, no instability or insecurity. Based upon that understanding of the word, many people hear “white privilege” and reflexively argue that it is simply false that all white people are privileged. Just look around and you’ll see white people facing all varieties of hardship, living lives that can hardly be described as “privileged.” This is particularly true where I live, in southern West Virginia, where the vast majority of people are white, but few of them are privileged.
When we talk about white privilege, however, we are not speaking about an absolute. A person with privilege is a person that is not poor or sick or struggling. A person with white privilege may be poor or sick or struggling (and sometimes all three), but they are still better situated than the comparably poor or sick or struggling person of color. Their difficulties are not compounded by the additional difficulties of not being white.
Progress toward reducing (eliminating seems too optimistic at the moment) the disadvantages that people of color face is dependent upon the widespread recognition of the advantages of being white. And if we want more people to recognize the advantages they have as a white person, and the role that those advantage plays in our society, then we should move away from a phrase that seems to many to insinuate a life of ease and plenty.