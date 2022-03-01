In 431 BCE, Thucydides wrote what would become the tagline for the theory of political realism: “The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.”
In 2022, it’s looking like the 21st century is going to be full of realism. The strong have been doing “what they can” throughout history and the United States and the West have played that role many times, and yet we all just watched a months-long, systematic, out-in-the-open lead-up to war and somehow expected it not to end in war.
Russia’s first invasion of Ukraine and its annexation of Crimea, in clear violation of international law, went pretty well. For Russia, that is. China’s decision to ignore the Basic Law and impose political restrictions on Hong Kong 30 years sooner than promised also went off with few hitches (aided by a pandemic that put an end to those pesky protests). And it is increasingly clear that these were practice runs. Today, Ukraine. Tomorrow, Taiwan? Russia and China have confirmed that they are, in fact, “the strong” and, therefore, can do what they want.
And it’s leaving the West with very difficult choices to make. We tried kicking Russia out of the G-8, trying to shame Putin into shaping up, but freezing Putin out of the Liberal International Order only works if he cares anything about being in the Liberal International Order. Clearly, he does not.
The West is still playing as if it holds the cards — as if it has something that Russia and China want. But they have moved on to a new game. The West is so accustomed to being the model that others sought to follow — whether they were willing to admit it or not — that getting noses thumbed at us is taking a while to sink in. “Wait, you can just do that?”
That you can, in fact, “just do that” has been the message of the last decade, in ways both big and small. Horrific human rights violations? No problem, you can still host the Olympics. We’ll punish you by the parents not showing up, but who wanted them here anyway? The kids will all come and play and have a great time.
What’s that? Your national anti-doping agency was the vehicle for a sophisticated, state-sponsored doping regime? Well, in that case, your athletes can keep competing but we’re gonna call you by a slightly different name (that hurts, right?) but, a lot of the time, we’ll forget and call you by your regular name so you probably won’t even notice. Take that! (Did you even know that, according to the IOC rules, the name “Russian Olympic Committee” was never supposed to used, because it has “Russia” in it, just the initials “R.O.C.?” Yeah, me neither, because it was used repeatedly throughout the games.).
For years now, it seems that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have been quietly trading turns in a long-term, high-stakes game of “Hey! Look over there!” whereby they take turns violating international norms (and laws) and the rest of the world can’t hold its focus — or its ire — on either one. It’s been noted that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine (and the long, slow lead up to it) had the unintended consequence of strengthening NATO, with the members seeing the value of their alliance with fresh eyes. President Joe Biden and other leaders have been praised for their unified position and their strong and coordinated sanctions response. But will any of that be enough? Will it work to enforce the rules, if some players have moved on to a whole new game?
The West might not be the weak who “suffer what they must,” but it is clear that we are not the only strong.