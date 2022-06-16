In the June 15 edition of The Herald Dispatch in Huntington, the paper’s opinion editor, Jim Ross, wrote a column headlined, “Hard copies endure; digital doesn’t.” He was referring to having digital photos printed and framed for display and enjoyment. I couldn’t agree more.
This got me thinking about my local newspaper, the Charleston Gazette-Mail. As a long-time subscriber, and an older reader (I’m 70 years young), I still enjoy reading the traditional printed copy of my local newspaper. I’m an early riser, and I can count on my newspaper being delivered to our house before 6 a.m. every day (with the exception of Mondays, a scheduled nonprint day).
I can clip out a recipe for future use; save a calendar of events for upcoming performances; hold onto a special tabloid insert, such as “Tourism in West Virginia;” do a crossword puzzle; clip and use a restaurant coupon; or even pass along an article to a friend or family member as a keepsake. There’s just something about holding and using the real newspaper.
Sure, it’s convenient to read a newspaper online, particularly when traveling. However, absent a printed newspaper copy, if I want to preserve an article or photo, I have to — you guessed it — print it out. I realize we live in a digital age and many folks get their news online, regardless of the source. My fervent hope is that we never succumb to the notion of doing away with the real printed word.
Before my long telephone company career, I worked in bank marketing for the then-National Bank of Commerce (now Huntington Bank) back in the 1980s, when debit cards and ATMs proliferated. Some people then predicted there would come a day when we would no longer need or carry cash. Fast forward 40 years. We still use folding money, and I can put a quarter in a parking meter. Officially minted and printed cash still works.
Beyond the reasons stated above for wanting to preserve a printed newspaper, I’ll offer another observation and desire. I hope we here in Charleston, and the rest of West Virginia, continue to have access to real, local, authoritative newspapers. I know firsthand that my local newspaper strives to offer factual, vibrant and current news content, written by professionals. This takes investment, time, a dedicated staff and watchful oversight. We are indeed fortunate to enjoy this in Charleston. May it be ever so for many years to come.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go cut out that recipe from my newspaper and put in on the refrigerator for future use.