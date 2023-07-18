Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I’m writing in response to the upcoming newspaper changes announced by HD Media President Doug Skaff.

As readers and subscribers know, our local newspaper will transition to a Weekend Edition (combined Saturday-Sunday newspaper) beginning Aug. 5. While many of us would still prefer a daily printed newspaper, I’m excited to learn the weekend format will be expanded in content. And I’m pleased we’ll see the return of the Monday e-edition. All in all, this is a reasonable trade-off, in lieu of rising printing, delivery and labor expenses and declining advertising revenue.

Sam Cipoletti, of Charleston, is a long-time Gazette-Mail subscriber and a member of HD Media’s Consumer Advisory Panel.

