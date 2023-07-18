I’m writing in response to the upcoming newspaper changes announced by HD Media President Doug Skaff.
As readers and subscribers know, our local newspaper will transition to a Weekend Edition (combined Saturday-Sunday newspaper) beginning Aug. 5. While many of us would still prefer a daily printed newspaper, I’m excited to learn the weekend format will be expanded in content. And I’m pleased we’ll see the return of the Monday e-edition. All in all, this is a reasonable trade-off, in lieu of rising printing, delivery and labor expenses and declining advertising revenue.
For all of the naysayers out there who oppose any change, allow me to make a few comparable observations. When you go to the grocery store, you are forced to purchase some products that are smaller in size and/or quantity because the manufacturer made subtle changes thinking you might not notice. Your preferred cereal box might have a few less flakes. Your bathroom tissue is definitely less wide (it doesn’t even fill the toilet paper dispenser in width) and has fewer sheets. Your preferred fruit juice is no longer 64 ounces, but rather 60 ounces. Bottom line, if you want the product, you pay the freight.
Change is inevitable and it’s certainly affecting the newspaper publishing business. The management and staff at HD Media are working hard to preserve quality local news in all forms: print, digital and video streaming. They also are growing the business vertically by purchasing and operating many weekly newspapers in West Virginia and Virginia, and they are keeping the presses running almost 24/7 by printing a variety of newspapers, magazines and related products.
I’m proud that our local newspaper is meeting the business challenges head on, and they’re informing customers well in advance of changes. I’m also pleased my newspaper is being up front with readers in explaining the necessary changes. I truly hope we will always have a local newspaper and not have to rely solely on the internet and social media for news content. I for one want to stay informed about my community and surrounding area.
I hope readers and subscribers will give this transition a chance. I’d also be remiss if I didn’t put in a plug and ask folks to consider becoming a regular subscriber. There are many reasonable print and digital subscription packages available. Simply call 304-348-5140 or go online at wvgazettemail.com to review your options.
Sam Cipoletti, of Charleston, is a long-time Gazette-Mail subscriber and a member of HD Media’s Consumer Advisory Panel.