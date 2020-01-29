Sam Muller, Jen Watkins: Generation WV fellowship a draw for state (Opinion)

As transplants to the Mountain State, “why did you move to West Virginia?” is a question we hear all the time — from out-of-staters and lifelong West Virginians alike. No matter who the question comes from, it’s almost always delivered with a subtle (or not so subtle) undertone of disbelief.
In our separate experiences moving to the Mountain State, though, our first impressions were colored far more by the positives — West Virginia’s culture of service and neighborliness, strong sense of community, instinct for problem-solving, resourcefulness, and natural beauty — than by the negatives that fuel stereotypes. Sure, West Virginia has its share of challenges. But alongside those challenges are a remarkable number of opportunities that few even know exist.
The exodus of young people from the state is widely regarded as one of the most pressing challenges that West Virginia faces. Fortunately, creative solutions do exist, and with them, opportunities for young people and West Virginia both.
Generation West Virginia is at the forefront of efforts to attract and retain young people in West Virginia. As one of the organization’s core programs, the Impact Fellowship provides new opportunities for young leaders to stay in West Virginia, come home after having moved away, or experience all the state has to offer for the first time. It’s the reason one of us ended up staying after graduating from WVU, although originally from Maryland, and the reason the other decided to move here from Colorado.
The Impact Fellowship invites tomorrow’s leaders to work, live and give in West Virginia by offering yearlong, paid positions at some of the Mountain State’s most innovative companies.
But it’s a lot more than a job. During the course of the year, Impact Fellows work four days a week with their host company and dedicate every Friday to volunteering with local nonprofit organizations. Fellows also participate in quarterly retreats with their cohort, where they get to learn from some of the state’s leaders. Designed to give participants the professional experience and connections they need to take their careers to the next level, the program also helps them give back to their communities and develop leadership skills.
As young professionals having moved to West Virginia from out of state, we know that finding early career jobs that are meaningful and interesting is difficult no matter where you are. If you’re a young person working a job that you love, making enough money to live on and contributing to positive change in your community, then you’re in a definite minority.
For us, recent graduates just beginning our careers, the Impact Fellowship was the perfect option. It checked all the boxes: professional advancement, personal support and real connections to our community. It’s a rare package, and not something that either of us takes lightly.
In fact, the Impact Fellowship has made West Virginia home to both of us. Although we belong to two different cohorts, our experience in the program has been similar: through our work and our volunteer Fridays, we have come to feel deeply invested in our communities and in the relationships we’ve built along the way. The network that Impact Fellows build during the year — both professional and personal — is a serious incentive to stay.
The Impact Fellowship presents a unique and exciting opportunity for young professionals as well as the companies that hire them and the communities they serve. Although it’s only in its third year, the program has generated 53 jobs, and fellows have donated around 10,000 community service hours to nonprofits across the state.
The interest that young professionals have demonstrated in the program is a clear indication that when the right opportunities exist, people will choose West Virginia with genuine enthusiasm. To be afforded a voice and a seat at a table so early on in our professional lives, and to be invited to actively participate in creating the types of innovative solutions the state needs, is something special. It’s not something you can find in many other places.
The Impact Fellowship program represents possibility — for us and for West Virginia.