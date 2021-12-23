The failure of the Build Back Better programs will be a painful and costly legacy for us as West Virginians. Failing to alleviate child poverty, to provide paid leave that strengthens our workforce and families or to reduce the crippling costs of elder care will leave our people poorer and our state government paying a steep bill for the generational impacts of these festering social problems.
As West Virginians, instead of lobbing accusations at the Democrats, the Republicans or the White House, let’s focus on the serious business before us as the U.S. Senate seeks middle ground in coming weeks. For good or ill, the legacy that we leave will not be theirs, but ours.
There seems to be a compelling, three-part, pared-down package that still addresses the full spectrum of America’s needs and Sen. Joe Manchin’s targeted cost of $1.75 trillion over ten years: childcare tax credit authorized for five years; eight weeks of paid leave; and $150 billion to improve access to elder care and raise wages for caregivers.
First, the childcare tax credit is an investment in the value of children and families that allows families to exercise freedom of choice about how to spend those dollars. We know that child poverty carries lifelong social costs from addiction to underemployment to adult poverty. As West Virginians, we understand the value of protecting families. The loving bonds of our households have gotten us through tough times together forever.
The personal freedom of choice in the child tax credit makes it preferable to other parts of BBB that pre-determine where the dollars go for children, such as daycare, etc. If you authorize the child tax credit for ten years, that takes up all of Manchin’s $1.75 trillion. So authorizing for five years can substantially reduce child poverty and all the associated lifelong social costs for taxpayers, while freeing nearly $900 billion in BBB for other needs like paid leave and elder care.
Second, paid leave for all is a benefit for workers and simply good as a humanitarian matter. Importantly, it is also a breath of fresh air for small businesses who cannot afford to provide those benefits themselves. Given that small business is the leading source of new jobs in West Virginia for the foreseeable future, a federal paid leave program will empower our critical small business sector to compete with out-of-state employers for talent. Eight weeks of paid leave is said to cost roughly $400 billion over 10 years.
Third, the elder care provisions are absolutely essential for seniors and their families (who can spend a life savings and go bankrupt paying for care), as well as for our workforce and economy. The need for more plentiful, affordable and high-quality elder care services is vast. We have a severe shortage of elder care facilities (the definition of a human infrastructure problem). But nearly as critical, the direct home care occupation is projected to be the single largest occupation for new non-replacement job openings in West Virginia over the next decade.
These are jobs that cannot be outsourced or automated. The BBB elder care programs will raise wages and quality of care. The question is whether this leading area of new jobs will be low-wage, low-quality work, or not. Many of these jobs are held by women and people of color here and nationally. How can our economy afford for us not to pass this measure, consigning all these new jobs to low-wage status? The proposed $150 billion for elder care keeps the total price tag below Manchin’s limit by more than $250 billion, leaving room to compromise on including other priorities to secure passage of the bill.
These three measures are all about caring for the people who have cared for us during the pandemic and always: families, workers and elders. What could be more West Virginian, or easier to explain, than that? They are about building an economy that yields a better future. They are the essence of Build Back Better.
My fervent prayer this holiday season is that these measures (or something quite similar) are the legacy that we, as West Virginians, will choose to leave for our children. In this moment, the duty and the power to secure that legacy are ours.