A recent op-ed in the Gazette-Mail from retired Concord University professor Joe Manzo lays out reasons for adopting term limits, arguing that it is, ultimately, the only way to hit “reset” on sets of policymakers who have run amok.
As Manzo notes, there is generally overwhelming support for term limits in the general public, when asked. On the left, the complaint is that officials are beholden to powerful, organized (usually business) interests. On the right, the complaint is that, often, bureaucrats are cozy enough with officials to extract what they want from the state.
While much of what unites us as Americans lies in tatters, on term limits, we are as united as ever.
Although seductive, the argument for term limits runs afoul of the science of good governance and policymaking. This is, in part, because the argument fails to understand the importance of information. Information is autonomy and power.
If we leave aside the merits of term limits for the judiciary, political science research suggests that term limits are a terrible idea for legislatures. Term limits leave the peoples’ representatives prey to the very entities they are supposed to thwart — interest groups and bureaucrats.
To understand why, one must understand how policymaking in legislatures works.
Political scientists describe subsystems as loose constellations of legislators, bureaucrats in charge of implementing policy and organized interests that press governments for various things. This arrangement represents three general types of information. Interest groups contain immense substantive expertise regarding problems they deal with daily. Bureaucrats are a reservoir of knowledge on the feasibility of government solutions to various issues. For their part, legislators manage these flows of information and, under the right circumstances, become experts at dealing with specific problems (e.g., transportation, education or economic development).
Legislators prioritize information from these various entities and triangulate it to make policy.
Herein lies the problem with term limits — they disincentivize the development of expertise among legislators. Term-limited legislators never become experts on the issues and workings of government they oversee. Bereft of expertise and the time to nurture it, they are beholden to interest groups and bureaucrats for vital information about making and adjusting public policy.
This information deficiency in the wake of term limits operates at two levels. The first is that forever-amateur legislators have no way of knowing how to weigh the information provided to them by interest groups or bureaucrats. They are put in a position of taking this information at face value, ceding control of public policy or ignoring the information and making policy absent any information for doing so.
The second level concerns prioritizing important problems. Forever-amateur legislators have no way of knowing how important the problem before them is, compared with others on the agenda. This is a particularly pernicious element of term limits, because the key advantage experienced legislators have in the arrangement described above is their broad purview of a state’s problems.
Consistent with these features of term limits, researchers find that term-limited legislatures pass policies that are less representative of the public than legislators who have no such limits. Both groups and bureaucrats are vital for the functioning of government, but both are high demanders for policy in the issues they inhabit, compared to the public.
This information disadvantage is even more deleterious in state legislatures, some of which lack resources and professionalization owing to low salaries, marginal institutional resources (like legislative analytic agencies) and shortened time in session. Researchers find that lobbyists identify that the main effect of term limits is to shift power more toward governors and other administrators.
The West Virginia Legislature falls into the lower third of states in legislative professionalism — owing to short sessions, insufficient resources for the chambers and low pay for legislators. Term limits could do nothing but exacerbate this state of affairs.
Term limits are a classic case of great politics and optics for very bad ideas — neither party benefits from term limits.
West Virginians deserve a legislature equipped to meet policymaking head-on with resources, data and analysis.