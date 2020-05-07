Samvat Jai Yadav: Wear a helmet when cycling (Opinion)

It was a beautiful spring evening. The whole aura was vibrant. As I glanced out my bedroom window, I spotted my neighbors across the street, enjoying the sunshine and relaxing on their porch while maintaining social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To break the monotony of being confined indoors, I decided to take a ride in the neighborhood. Bicycling, especially with friends, has been my passion since early childhood. However, as my friends couldn’t join, because of the prevailing social distancing restrictions, I decided to go alone.
The next thing I remember is my parents rushing me to the emergency room to receive immediate medical attention for multiple injuries on my face and body. Perhaps I was too numb from the whole incident to fathom the excruciating pain during the cleaning and suturing of my wounds.
After regathering my senses, I concluded that I had met with a terrible bicycling accident. How, when and where the collision occurred, as well as how I had returned home are questions I still cannot answer, even though more than two weeks have passed since the incident.
In the emergency room, after reviewing my CT scans and X-rays, they informed me I had a concussion. “Is that why I’ve been asking the same four questions repeatedly for the last several hours?” I thought.
It then became clear why I retained little memory of my crash. I was made to stay in the ER for more hours, to ensure I did not have any other problems associated with my crash.
I spent the next few days recovering. The following week, when checking my helmet and bike, I was able to ascertain the severity of the impact and fall: I had crashed head-on and face first, which explained the facial lacerations and forehead injuries. My helmet was badly dented in front from the severe impact. The front tire was slightly bent and brakes severed from the tire. I realized, if it hadn’t been for my helmet, I would not have been alive to see another day.
From this incident, I learned that safety is a top priority when bicycling, so I cannot stress enough the importance of wearing a proper helmet while bicycling. Although bicycling accidents might be statistically rare (especially in comparison to car crashes), one wouldn’t wish his or her life and well-being to be another statistic.
I can’t thank my family and friends enough. They have always pushed me to wear a helmet, despite my resistance and excuses.
A little care saves life. Henceforth, the first rule for bicycling is to always wear a helmet.
With spring advancing and summer around the corner, children soon will be riding their bikes. I urge all of you to support the campaign for safe biking. We will become troopers for the mission “Big or small, helmets are for all.”
If you notice any child or adult riding a bike or scooter without a helmet, please ask him or her to return home walking and to ride back only when he or she has a helmet on.
A little carefulness goes a long way.