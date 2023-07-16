As a new mother and registered Republican, I read Kayla Kessinger’s recent opinion piece published in the Gazette-Mail, “Pregnancy isn’t problem, abortion isn’t answer,” with great interest as many of us are struggling to navigate the bleak post-Dobbs landscape which overturned a woman’s ability to choose last year.
First of all, I respect Kessinger’s right to her beliefs and understand that “reasonable people could endlessly disagree” on this difficult topic. But as a supporter of the party that believes in small government and the protection of fundamental freedoms, I am disheartened that those same maxims are no longer equally extended to women regarding their power to make important decisions pertaining to their own health and bodily autonomy in West Virginia.
Further, the insinuation that few problems have arisen as a direct result of this type of dangerous policy is patently false. It is vital that others understand the unnecessary pain and suffering that families have experienced since these restrictive bans were enacted, as well as how they can negatively impact the state’s direction as a whole.
Unfortunately, there is already an abundance of evidence that women are routinely receiving substandard levels of care in this grim new reality. To examine just one, The Washington Post recently outlined the tragic story of Deborah Dorbert and her baby in a May article entitled, “The short life of Milo.”
Florida’s 15-week abortion ban prevented the couple from seeking care after learning that the baby suffered from a rare and lethal condition called Potter’s Syndrome, which affects the fetus’s kidneys and ability to produce amniotic fluid that allows the lungs to expand. The Florida ban had an exception for fatal fetal abnormalities, but since the baby’s heart was beating, their request to terminate the pregnancy could not be honored. For 99 excruciating minutes after baby Milo was induced and born at 37 weeks, the Dorbert’s sang to and held their baby as he struggled to breathe until he could no longer do so.
The baby’s grandfather said that “the law created pure torture” for his daughter and their family. Deborah said her grief is complicated by ongoing anger that her decision to terminate her pregnancy early was thwarted by politicians she has never met and who are not experts in obstetrics.
West Virginia’s near-total abortion ban, passed in a special session last year with little input from obstetricians and with no public hearing, is even more restrictive than the Florida law. Unfortunately, we have heard of several heartbreaking examples from families and their doctors of similar failures to treat pregnant mothers here in West Virginia. While it would be illuminating to share their stories here, we must respect the families’ privacy and avoid subjecting our health care providers to potential draconian punishments that providers in other states have suffered for attempting to educate our citizenry on the dire consequences of these arcane and punitive laws (see the case of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an OB/GYN from Indiana, who almost lost her medical license for sharing one such story in her attempts to advocate for a more humane reality for women and children in her care).
There are too many issues and horrific realities to name in one article that not only hurt women and families, but West Virginia’s progress as a whole. We could go on about how studies from the Association of American Medical Colleges show a 5% reduction of students enrolling in the OB/GYN specialty- and double that reduction in states with bans such as West Virginia’s. This dip, combined with documented staffing problems (as outlined in a 2023 Healthcare Workforce Report from the West Virginia Hospital Association), could lead to an even larger healthcare desert for many West Virginians, not just for pregnant women.
We could rattle off dire statistics and heart-wrenching accounts stemming from our state’s overburdened foster care system, already struggling to serve over 6,000 children with shortages of critical resources, including a shortfall of 1,300 guardian ad litems who could attempt to place each child with a much-needed home. We could direct you to stories detailing the pain and disenfranchisement inherited from intergenerational teenage pregnancy and entrenched cyclical poverty, all exacerbated in Appalachia in the wake of COVID and the opioid epidemic and nearly impossible to break even before this restrictive legislation was passed.
We could warn that the ban will damage our already challenged economy as demonstrated in other states that passed these types of ill-advised and discriminatory laws. And we could argue that legislation such as this will surely compound one of our state’s most pressing issues — population decimation. As West Virginia is the only state that has lost residents for the last three years and has the lowest workforce participation in the entire country, most candidates running for state office in the next election cycle name our diminishing population as a top threat to our state’s future security. However, few have fully acknowledged how divisive laws and culture war agenda items (especially the regressive ban and its backward accompanying resolution), have not only detracted from higher priority issues to help move West Virginia forward, but are acting as a deterrent to keep and attract young people and working families here.
In fact, recent polling found that people under 35 cited the extreme direction of our Legislature as one of the top reasons they plan to leave West Virginia within the next five years.
Despite protestations from elected officials that our state is staunchly “pro-life,” multiple analyses have consistently documented that well over half of West Virginians, including a majority of Republicans, believe the current ban goes too far. Other evidence shows that even most religious groups (excluding a few minority sects, namely protestant evangelicals), believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases.
Different belief systems have historically held varying stances on when the mystery of life begins and will likely never agree. As unintended and indefensible consequences increasingly unfold post-Roe, data overwhelmingly shows that most people believe this fraught issue requires a nuanced, moderate approach. Recent polling confirms that this consensus only grows as these painful and preventable negative outcomes continue to come to light. In other red and purple states that allowed ballot referendums or otherwise had reproductive choice on the ballot such as Kansas, Kentucky and Michigan, voters supported access to reproductive rights in unprecedented numbers. In consideration of these facts, the previous West Virginia statute outlining a 20-week pre-viability threshold for an abortion was more than a fair compromise.
Kessinger’s oversimplified assessment that abortion should not be a “one-size-fits-all” solution and her misguided celebration of this callous law should be only that: her opinion. Women, as well as men, have a fundamental human right in making our own healthcare choices and determining the trajectory of our own lives. While we respect and defer to those who do not choose to terminate a pregnancy, we also recognize that we should not legislate our own religious or moral codes into law or otherwise force others to subscribe to our own personal belief systems. To do so is undemocratic and antithetical to our founder’s insistence on separation of church and state; adherence to a social contract that balances personal freedoms with the interest of the public good; and threatens the unassailable tenant that Americans are endowed with certain inalienable rights, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness among them.
In these deeply personal and life-altering situations, women are more than capable of making these intensely difficult and private decisions without paternalistic government overreach and accompanying illiberal legislation that seeks to control us. To deny us these most basic of rights- the dignity of having authority over our own bodies and the power over futures- effectively renders us second-class citizens without protection from the worst kind of government interference.
Our cross-partisan group, the West Virginia Women’s Alliance, is dedicated to supporting candidates and initiatives that lift up women and families and to advocate for our equal representation under the law. This past year has been an all-too-painful reminder that these freedoms were hard-fought to gain but easily lost. We have hope that we can restore that vision and will work toward a new reality in our state that meaningfully values women’s lives as well as our children’s lives after birth. We believe West Virginians, including West Virginian women, should always be free and will never forget or stop fighting for these crucial freedoms.