Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As a new mother and registered Republican, I read Kayla Kessinger’s recent opinion piece published in the Gazette-Mail, “Pregnancy isn’t problem, abortion isn’t answer,” with great interest as many of us are struggling to navigate the bleak post-Dobbs landscape which overturned a woman’s ability to choose last year.

First of all, I respect Kessinger’s right to her beliefs and understand that “reasonable people could endlessly disagree” on this difficult topic. But as a supporter of the party that believes in small government and the protection of fundamental freedoms, I am disheartened that those same maxims are no longer equally extended to women regarding their power to make important decisions pertaining to their own health and bodily autonomy in West Virginia.

Stories you might like

Sarah F. DaVee, of Charleston, is executive director of the West Virginia Women’s Alliance.

Tags

Recommended for you