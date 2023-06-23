In America, gun violence is the No. 1 killer of children. I just can’t get over this stunning fact. What can we do to reduce this tragedy?
I grew up in a house with guns. My father — a lifelong NRA member — taught us gun safety. He hunted and enjoyed target practice at cans on the fence behind our rural home. We were raised with a healthy respect for the usefulness of guns.
Also, I am a nurse with 43 years of experience and have worked as a school nurse for the past 17 years. I’ve come to know hundreds of great kids in my work. You can imagine my distress (and many other Americans’ distress) from watching footage of an assailant with an AR-15-type rifle literally blast her way into a Nashville school, killing three adults and three 9-year-old children. A resource officer or armed teacher would have been seriously outgunned.
A massacre with an AR-style rifle occurred at a mall in Allen, Texas, with nine killed, including a 3-year-old boy. Sadly, other schools, parades, churches, concerts and nightclubs have been targeted by assailants with AR-style rifles that were purchased legally.
While I support the Second Amendment, which allows honest citizens to own guns for hunting or protection, I do not see a place in our society for assault weapons.
Assault weapons were designed for military use. Their bullets travel at such a high rate of speed that they literally pulverize the human body. Humans, especially children, are mortally injured by an AR shot. AR-style rifles are not used in all mass-shootings but are responsible for the most mass-shooting fatalities.
From 1994 through 2004, a federal ban on assault weapons resulted in a 70% reduction in mass shootings. House Bill 298 and Senate Bill 25 in Congress would restore the same ban that was in effect during that time. Legally owned assault rifles would be grandfathered in, no guns will be taken away.
A recent Fox News poll found that the majority of Americans support an assault weapon ban, Democrats and Republicans alike. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., are not yet co-sponsors SB 25. West Virginians need to encourage them to do so. They will respond to public support.
No one wants to think about gun violence. It is a heavy, sad topic. Instead of offering thoughts and prayers while families bury their loved ones, we can support these bills. Please contact your representatives today and ask them to support re-institution of a tried-and-true bill that will save lives of citizens of all ages, but especially our precious children.