Because Acadia National Park might as well have been the moon, and because my classmates from Westport or Palo Alto or Montclair had never heard the marching band at Mylan Puskar Stadium, and because the smell of campfire will always elicit in me a pathetic nostalgia, I cried all the way through the first chorus.
Although I’d heard the song somewhere on the order of 10,000 times — one cannot avoid it during a West Virginia childhood — by “in the mornin’ hour she calls me” I was mumbling, embarrassed.
How could I not know the verses? To the others, it might have been “Wagon Wheel” or “Fire and Rain,” melodies memorized before lights-out at Camp Lakonda or on expedition with the National Outdoor Leadership School. I didn’t know those songs, either. Mine are not a singing people, and my parents couldn’t afford sleepaway camp. But in sitting silently during “Country Roads,” I’d committed a classic betrayal.
Of course, the song itself has almost nothing to do with West Virginia. An earlier version would have us singing “Almost heaven, Massachusetts.” The Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah River are too far east for us to claim. The songwriters, if they’d visited, which they hadn’t, would have seen wider, wilder rivers: New, Gauley, Elk and Kanawha. They’d have viewed Appalachian and Allegheny mountains.
And yet, since its release in 1971, the song has been a fixture. By 1980, John Denver was headlining the dedication of West Virginia University’s new football complex, and the song has played at every home game since. It plays at funerals of state officials and at every West Virginia wedding I’ve ever attended. Our senior senator, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., famously owns a houseboat named Almost Heaven.
Once, while practicing my Spanish with a taxi driver in Peru, I managed to put together Virginia del Oeste, and the man turned all the way around in his seat, grinning, to say “Yon Denver! Mountain Mama!”
So here we are: The world’s most famous West Virginian song is not about West Virginia. Still, Denver’s West Virginia, however ill-researched, fit in a song perfectly built for Billboard. (At peak, it reached No. 2, behind “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” by the Bee Gees and, as of this writing, there have been 1.6 million copies sold — nearly one for every living West Virginian.)
The realism in the song, if you’re looking for it, comes alive through its errors. A common interaction when traveling goes something like this:
“Where are you from?”
“West Virginia.”
“Oh, I’ve got some family in Richmond!”
This is its genius. To realistically capture the West Virginian experience, write about what’s happening in Virginia. For better or worse, it is our essence: constantly explaining that we exist.
Over the years, I’ve memorized the verses in Denver’s recording, out of a sort of obligation to my statespeople. It comes in handy, but lacks real flare. A few weeks ago, when the song was celebrating its 50th anniversary, I learned that, when adapting for the radio of 1971, a verse was removed, creating a sort of West Virginia Apocrypha:
“In the foothills, hiding from the clouds; pink and purple, West Virginia farmhouse; naked ladies, men who looked like Christ; and a dog named Pancho, nibbling on the rice.”
These lost lines have inspired in me a fresh and vigorous appreciation — I can’t stop fantasizing about the next time I’m around a New England campfire. When the couple from Chicago or the sisters from L.A. work into the final bridge, I’ll keep going. This is a verse passed down through generations of my people, I’ll say, as I continue into a solo about naked ladies, although I’ll know they were from Virginia.