Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ask anybody in Pocahontas County, and we’ll tell you that most people here don’t have reliable internet service. For some of us, our only option is undependable satellite connections (keep your fingers crossed that it’s a sunny day) or old Frontier copper lines, where you watch that buffer wheel spin and spin on your screen. That’s if our home or business can receive service at all.

Two years ago, we formed a broadband council with our county commission and community leaders from across public and private sectors. I volunteered to chair the committee, and it’s been a wild ride. We’ve had some great wins, but huge challenges still persist.

Stories you might like

Sarah Riley lives in Hillsboro. 

Recommended for you