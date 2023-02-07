Ask anybody in Pocahontas County, and we’ll tell you that most people here don’t have reliable internet service. For some of us, our only option is undependable satellite connections (keep your fingers crossed that it’s a sunny day) or old Frontier copper lines, where you watch that buffer wheel spin and spin on your screen. That’s if our home or business can receive service at all.
Two years ago, we formed a broadband council with our county commission and community leaders from across public and private sectors. I volunteered to chair the committee, and it’s been a wild ride. We’ve had some great wins, but huge challenges still persist.
In our work for better broadband, I’ve learned just how important connectivity is for our community’s overall health, well-being and basic safety. We have many senior citizens and a mental health crisis; people need telehealth access and the ability to file insurance forms online.
Internet connection is vital for EMS and first responders, and for our ability to navigate natural disasters, which are only becoming more common due to the increasing number of extreme weather events. Our economic future relies on broadband to support remote workers, to bring in businesses to places that are bound by rural geography and to keep our small businesses, like the one I run, healthy and growing.
Beyond that, the bottom line is that, in Central Appalachia, we’ve been losing our young people for generations.
We have no future without more people. We cannot continue to lose our most important export -- not coal, oil or gas -- but our kids. Reliable broadband gives young people the opportunity to grow a future here that is safe, stable and economically viable for them.
A young woman I’ve known since she was a girl recently told me she wants to settle in Pocahontas County with her partner. They dream of renovating her grandparents’ old, empty homestead and building a life for themselves here. But right now, they cannot get internet service at that house, making it impossible to move. That’s the cost our community pays for not having essential infrastructure, like broadband.
In reality, that house does not and cannot have a reliable internet connection. But according to the federal government, it’s covered with good service. In fact, the Federal Communications Commission map of internet coverage shows that the majority of our community has good internet, when we know that’s not true.
That disparity could cost our states millions of dollars in potential funding for building out broadband infrastructure in rural and low-resource communities.
Billions of federal dollars for broadband is on its way to the states, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and American Rescue Plan, giving West Virginia a chance to take a big step toward affordable, quality broadband for nearly everyone.
But where that money goes, and which communities actually benefit, is all determined by FCC maps. Unfortunately, the maps are wrong. That means we literally can’t apply to receive the funding we desperately need.
The FCC recently accepted challenges to its maps for a few weeks over the holiday season. Local leaders like me called our friends and neighbors one by one, and went door to door to educate people and help them navigate the impossible map challenge system. The flawed system was inaccessible to many seniors, and many people gave up on the effort when they couldn’t find their address listed. And people who have no or slow internet themselves couldn’t load the FCC interface in the first place.
We’re reaching out to the FCC to ask them to extend the deadline to challenge the FCC maps, but the system is so dysfunctional, it’s hard to tackle one person at a time. There needs to be more capacity at every level within the system. We all know what a critical problem this is, and we know how to fix it, but we have to do a better job of working together.
We can figure out a strategy to engage more people, but we need more time, more communication and more support from the top.
We need a White House Broadband Task Force with leadership who is responsible for coordinating various federal agencies, and directing resources to the massive undertaking of creating accurate broadband maps. We need more discussion between top level decision-makers and the people here on the ground like me.
I can’t fight for a better future without accurate broadband maps. West Virginia can’t have the people, security or health services we need without the infrastructure that this federal broadband funding would bring.
For my friends and neighbors here in Pocahontas County, I just want broadband internet that works without having to worry about it. It needs to be fast, affordable and reliable. I want my community (and yours) to never have to think about the internet again, because it’s there, and it works, and we can have the luxury of taking that for granted.
Young people and seniors shouldn’t have to worry about things like basic infrastructure. It’s up to us to build the future they need. And we can do it. We just need the federal support to make it happen.