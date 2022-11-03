Every day, transportation security officers like myself and my fellow union members work long hours to ensure the safety of thousands of people flying in and out of West Virginia.
People tend to take our jobs for granted. You’re more likely to hear about long wait times or annoyance about taking off your shoes than you are about the important work we do. You don’t hear much about the weapons we confiscate, the threats of violence we deal with and the grueling work hours we endure in order to keep America’s skies safe. Our job is vital to the protection of our country. Unfortunately, after decades of mistreatment, it’s becoming harder and harder for us to do that job.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is currently facing a hiring crisis at airports across the country. Airports are understaffed, resulting in long lines, unpredictable schedules and more work for the security officers currently on the job. I’ve been a transportation security officer here in West Virginia for almost 15 years. Throughout my career the agency has frequently had hiring crises, mainly due to difficulties in attracting new workers. The current hiring issues and high turnover rates are especially dire in West Virginia.
West Virginia is in a uniquely difficult position as officers are only hired part-time statewide, making a bad situation even worse. We’re the only government agency to offer part-time employment, which discourages long-term careers at the agency when it is the only option. All the while, the increased stress and disorganization leads to many officers quitting in the first few months on the job despite months of training.
This disorganization is not only a waste of taxpayer money and the agency’s time; it’s a security risk, as there simply aren’t enough officers to ensure that the work is being done both efficiently and safely. Security officers are still able to safely screen passengers, but the staffing shortfalls mean longer hours, unstable schedules and more and more turnover at the agency.
The main issue in terms of hiring may also be the easiest one to fix: our pay is far too low and doesn’t reflect the skilled work we do. Transportation security officers are some of the lowest paid federal employees. When paired with the stress of the job, it's not hard to see why many current and potential employees instead choose to work for other agencies or the private sector. Since the creation of the TSA, its officers have lacked the same rights and consistent pay scales that other federal workers are guaranteed. Until 2011, our union even lacked the right to bargain over workplace conditions. While some bargaining rights were granted, we still lack many of the same rights that most federal workers are entitled to. It’s no wonder that many potential employees simply look at the job as a stepping stone to other government jobs instead of a long-term career.
Hiring shortfalls have plagued the agency since its inception. Luckily, long overdue legislation in Congress would address the pay issues facing TSA. The National Defense Authorization Act has passed the House and now awaits approval in the Senate. The House bill would move security officers to the same pay scale that most other federal employees enjoy. Not only would this increase the pay for existing workers and help improve the agency’s high turnover rate, but it would also help address the hiring crisis.
The opportunity this bill presents would be a huge step in the right direction toward improving the working conditions of transportation security officers and the safety of America’s passengers, while providing an excellent career for working West Virginians. That’s why I’m encouraging Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to support the House language in the legislation. We’ve kept America safe for more than two decades. It’s high time Washington shows us that they have our backs.
Sarah Turley is secretary-treasurer of AFGE Local 0449, representing transportation security workers across West Virginia and North Carolina.