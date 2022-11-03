Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Every day, transportation security officers like myself and my fellow union members work long hours to ensure the safety of thousands of people flying in and out of West Virginia.

People tend to take our jobs for granted. You’re more likely to hear about long wait times or annoyance about taking off your shoes than you are about the important work we do. You don’t hear much about the weapons we confiscate, the threats of violence we deal with and the grueling work hours we endure in order to keep America’s skies safe. Our job is vital to the protection of our country. Unfortunately, after decades of mistreatment, it’s becoming harder and harder for us to do that job.

Sarah Turley is secretary-treasurer of AFGE Local 0449, representing transportation security workers across West Virginia and North Carolina.

