Throughout the year and under the Small Communities, BIG Solutions banner, we explore current trends, challenges and success stories in West Virginia.
Started three years ago, Small Communities, BIG Solutions has doubled its impact and is now hosting quarterly meetings in conjunction with our annual conference every November. Leaders are engaged, connections are being made and action items are being developed — all in hopes of building a stronger state, from the perspective of business leaders and employees.
Recently, we drilled down on workforce development gaps and opportunities in Southern West Virginia. More than 120 West Virginians attended the interactive session to learn about the statewide effect of the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to our workforce. We walked through some current business trends and we learned about successful programs being developed in aerospace, aviation and nursing.
You can’t have economic development without workforce development, so it’s not surprising this is such a hot topic. Workforce development is a challenge and an opportunity for our state. Some key indicators for our workforce (such as health and higher education) lag behind the rest of the country. However, our workforce has an amazing work ethic and a unique mix of skills and ingenuity that we believe can build a new American economy.
Our ultimate goal is to create projects and deliverables that will have a lasting effect on our state. One of these followup action items is to examine student experiences for our college and career-training students.
We now have a subcommittee chaired by Concord University and Marshall University, through the Alliance for the Economic Development for Southern West Virginia, a collaborative housed in Marshall’s Research Corporation, looking at how to best streamline internship opportunities regionally so we can help keep our talent here in West Virginia.
Because of our aging population exiting the workforce and our decreasing population, young talent has the opportunity to excel and move up the professional ladder quickly in some sectors, but we are not sure that they are fully seeing this opportunity. We must do a better job communicating with them and giving them the tools they need to succeed — everything from occupational tool kits with salary information to available jobs to connections to future employment opportunities through more internships, apprentices and other student experiences.
We also plan to leverage the expertise of these 120 leaders to figure out perplexing dilemmas in our workforce system. For example, we have many unemployed West Virginians, or those on public assistance, who need good employment at the same time as many employers need to fill open positions but can’t find well-trained people. How can this mismatch be? And how can we think more creatively to fix this problem? How can we come together to improve our workforce participation rate?
We are optimistic, and we believe that workers who choose to stay in West Virginia now will reap the benefits for years to come. They can write their own story in Appalachia and be quite successful. After all, we are proof of this. People with different backgrounds and interests, being successful right here in the Mountain State.
We chose to stay, and we are so glad we did. Now, we want to do our part to share our stories and encourage talented West Virginians to join us in staying and helping to write West Virginia’s next chapter.
We hope you join our working group and help our small communities develop big solutions. Learn more at www.wv solutions.net.