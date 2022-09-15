Three percent of our nation’s energy supply comes from solar energy, and the industry already employs over 250,000 people. Solar and other clean energy job growth is outpacing the rest of the economy with jobs that pay more than the national average, can’t be outsourced and are often available to people without college degrees. The sector is set to take off in an unprecedented way, adding millions of jobs.
It’s not just about meeting climate goals, as important as those are. Solar is already competitive economically with fossil fuels, and deployment is set to grow rapidly thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, recently signed into law. The act is projected to increase large-scale solar deployment to five times its current rate. By 2030, the US could get 30% of our energy from solar.
But not enough Americans are embracing solar projects in their communities. They’re missing an opportunity for jobs, large infusions of money, and other benefits.
We need solar farms that power homes and businesses in communities. Some large solar farms generate enough clean energy to power thousands of homes. Local solar farms provide significant benefits to communities that are not possible with remotely sited projects.
Understanding these benefits is important because many solar projects still encounter local opposition, like power lines did when they were first deployed (and are now ubiquitous). Communities may be concerned about the loss of sensitive habitats, farmland and scenery. Valid concerns, but those opposing solar projects may not be aware of solar’s benefits.
Local solar projects provide jobs that can’t be outsourced, significant income for communities from taxes and other economic stimuli, and environmental benefits. They empower energy independence by helping residents and businesses avoid dated and dirty transmission lines, thus lowering electricity bills.
The Jesco Solar Project, a 30 megawatt solar farm planned for Mason County, could generate enough clean electricity to power about 7,000 homes each year.
It would bring the community of 26,700 a major economic boost. During construction, the project would employ an average of 100 full-time, mostly local workers, earning an estimated $3 million in labor income.
A project like this boosts local supply chains, resulting in indirect employment. Higher incomes lead to increased spending on local goods and services, generating even more employment.
Jesco Solar would require no county water or sewer services, and it would bring Mason County a large influx of tax revenues. It would also contribute $25,000 annually to a local program that helps low-income households pay their electric bills.
Similar projects could generate $10 million in economic output for the community where it’s sited.
Businesses, like manufacturing, high-tech and others, increasingly want to engage in authentic environmental, social and governance efforts and not rely on renewable energy certificates for clean energy procurement. They’re seeing the undeniable economic benefits of renewables. Solar energy provides businesses predictable, long-term fixed pricing at a lower cost and a hedge against rising utility electric rates. Hence, more businesses are looking to increase their use of locally generated renewable energy.
Today, companies place a high value on nearby solar farms when they consider building or expanding. And of course, attracting businesses brings even more jobs.
Community concerns can be addressed with simple mitigations. Developers can take care to minimize visual impacts when designing a project — using security fences, vegetative buffers and existing tree lines whenever possible.
Projects can be designed to restore the land to its original condition in 25 to 35 years, the lifetime of most solar farms. Then, solar panels and other materials can be recycled. The land can be graded and reseeded.
Many solar farms incorporate non-invasive, pollinator-friendly grasses under and around solar panels. Agrivoltaics, the combination of farming with solar installations, may be used. Certain crops grow better with some shade, save water and provide welcome land-leasing income to farmers while lowering their energy costs. Solar projects often allow farms to keep operating because of the increased income they bring.
Given current economic concerns, jobs remain the most important benefit of local solar farms. Communities that have relied on coal jobs, which are now disappearing, deserve viable alternatives —clean energy is a powerful one. With bold investments in clean energy and climate solutions, all American communities will benefit with jobs and more as seen in this this map.
We need solar farms in communities across the U.S. to enable the faster job growth now anticipated. Communities that welcome solar farms will have an advantage in the clean energy jobs boom that’s coming. Now is the time for communities to embrace local solar farms and the bounty they bring.
Scott Buckley is president of Green Lantern Solar, a solar power company that does business across the country.