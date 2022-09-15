Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Three percent of our nation’s energy supply comes from solar energy, and the industry already employs over 250,000 people. Solar and other clean energy job growth is outpacing the rest of the economy with jobs that pay more than the national average, can’t be outsourced and are often available to people without college degrees. The sector is set to take off in an unprecedented way, adding millions of jobs.

It’s not just about meeting climate goals, as important as those are. Solar is already competitive economically with fossil fuels, and deployment is set to grow rapidly thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, recently signed into law. The act is projected to increase large-scale solar deployment to five times its current rate. By 2030, the US could get 30% of our energy from solar.

Scott Buckley is president of Green Lantern Solar, a solar power company that does business across the country.

