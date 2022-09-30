Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If you asked the majority of Kanawha County residents if they support funding ambulance service, public transportation, police and fire protection, they would say yes. I know this, because, in November of last year, we did just that. The Kanawha County Safety Levy passed with overwhelming support -- 79% approval.

At the same time, if you asked citizens if they would like to eliminate the tax on their vehicles, you likely would receive a positive response, as well. The unfortunate truth that the West Virginia Legislature is quick to slide past voters is that, to fund services such as the ones mentioned above, property taxes are a necessary evil. You don’t get to have it both ways: eliminating funding sources while improving or maintaining government services.

Sean Hill is executive director of the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority.

