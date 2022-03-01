President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address of his presidency Tuesday, providing the country with an opportunity to examine where we’ve been and chart a path forward amid concerns over the economy, legislative battles, and, of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Given the impact the pandemic has had and continues to have on communities across America, it is vital that the Biden administration and congressional leadership work side by side to prioritize measures that protect our country’s most vulnerable patients in the year ahead, providing them not only with the resources they need to stay safe, but also to access the health care that they need to stay alive. We cannot lose sight of the threat the pandemic still poses to so many, especially groups like dialysis patients, who have received far too little attention.
Federal data released recently revealed that almost 20% more dialysis patients died in 2020 than the year before, marking the first time since the United States started keeping such records that America’s number of deaths for those on dialysis went up. Aside from the natural risks that living with dialysis carries for patients’ immune systems, many patients simply were unable to access the care they needed when they most needed it as COVID-19 ran rampant across the nation.
It’s a trend that cannot be allowed to continue in the year ahead, which is precisely why Biden and all our elected officials on Capitol Hill should work together to implement policies protecting those living with kidney disease as part of their 2022 health care agenda.
One of those policies is the Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act, introduced by Reps. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash. It’s a bipartisan bill that would address one of the major obstacles that dialysis patients across the United States struggle to overcome every day: covering the cost of their treatments.
That’s because Medicare — which many dialysis patients rely on to cover the cost of their treatments — does not pay for the entire cost of dialysis on its own, forcing patients to pay for up to 20% of the cost of each treatment. Making matters more difficult is that dialysis patients under 65 often can’t access Medigap plans to cover those costs that Medicare doesn’t already pay for. Given that patients need these treatments to stay alive — and have to undergo them several times each week — those costs can quickly become too much for patients to manage.
The Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act addresses that, by ensuring that dialysis patients under 65 can access the Medigap coverage they need. This will alleviate an immense burden patients are carrying and will help improve the quality of life for thousands of patients across the nation.
It’s also a cost-effective solution to the problem. A study conducted by Health Management Associates last year showed that passing the bill would result in just $50 million in additional federal spending over the next 10 years, while actually lowering federal Medicare spending by $1.2 billion.
The Jack Reynolds Memorial Medigap Expansion Act offers a unique opportunity for a real, bipartisan solution to a major problem facing some of the most vulnerable patients in the country, and I hope that, come next year’s State of the Union address, so long as Congress works together, Biden can tout its passage as a major bipartisan health care accomplishment from 2022.
The pandemic’s effect on dialysis patients has gone unaddressed for too long, and this bill is the perfect place to start.