You might not have believed there could be a strategy to save coal and natural gas that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., would describe as “so darn expensive that it makes it almost impossible.” But, one has been found by former secretary of energy Ernest Moniz and his colleagues, who are circulating a draft report titled, “A Low Carbon Energy Transition in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
The report calls for the creation of a carbon capture “innovation hub” in Southwest Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia that would, “develop, demonstrate, and deploy carbon capture, storage and utilization [CCUS] technologies,” which the report says would result in, “significant opportunities for substantial economic growth in fossil fuel energy and related manufacturing.”
The project’s centerpiece is “a pipeline and storage network that would run east-to-west, connecting power plants in Indiana and Armstrong counties in Pennsylvania to Coshocton, Ohio, and north-south, connecting Beaver County to Greene County and extending into West Virginia.”
According to the report, construction of the pipeline and storage facilities would cost $10 billion. The cost of installing and operating CCUS technologies in power plants and manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia would be many times greater, which brings us to Manchin’s comment about CCUS being “so darn expensive that it makes it almost impossible.”
Manchin made the statement to reporters after he was briefed on the cost of retrofitting American Electric Power Co.’s Mountaineer coal-fired power plant in West Virginia with CCUS technology. AEP found that, “If the entire plant could be converted, the capital cost may be between $3 [billion] and $5 billion and operating costs may increase 25% to 35%.”
That’s just one plant, and the figures are reflective of a larger truth about CCUS in the power system. The cost to capture and sequester greenhouse gas emissions is greater than the value of the electricity produced — literally.
For years, the wholesale price of energy in the PJM electricity market that serves Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and parts of other states has fluctuated between $27 and $38 per megawatt hour. But recent analysis shows that the cost to capture and store carbon from gas-fired power plants would be more than $38/MWh and, for coal-fired power, the cost would be more than $60/MWh. And those figures don’t include the cost of producing the electricity in the first place.
According to an Ohio River Valley Institute analysis, if CCUS were implemented in the nation’s gas- and coal-fired plants currently in operation and the cost were to show up in our electric bills, residential customers in Pennsylvania would see their bills increase by $266 per year. Ohio customers would pay an additional $416 per year. And West Virginia customers would pay a staggering $736 more or $61 per month. Nationally, the average increase would be $293 per year, or about 21%. Commercial and industrial bills would increase even more.
That’s why, despite the fact that CCUS technology has been available for more than 40 years and is the subject of generous federal tax credits, it’s almost nonexistent in U.S. power plants. And, if CCUS isn’t viable in the electric sector, which generates three-quarters of all the carbon to be captured, then any rationale for a pipeline network evaporates.
CCUS might be cost-effective in some niche industrial applications, such as cementmaking and steelmaking, and, in some gas-fired power plants, that might be necessary to balance load in a clean energy electric system, but not in baseload power plants.
Besides, if anyone has $10 billion to spend, there is an investment that would reduce emissions more than CCUS, save and create far more jobs, especially in communities in danger of losing power plants, and also do something CCUS won’t. It would eliminate the local air and water pollution caused by coal- and gas-fired power generation.
In July, the Ohio River Valley Institute published a report titled, “The Centralia Model for Economic Transition in Distressed Communities,” which described how an old and long-suffering coal town in Washington state, which lost its mine and is in the process of losing its power plant, has nonetheless prospered economically. Since the beginning of a coal transition grant program in 2016, Centralia and surrounding Lewis County have added new jobs at twice the rate of the nation — over 2,800 in all — in a community that only had 24,000 to begin with. Incomes and population have grown faster than the national averages, as well.
The strategy developed in Centralia is replicable in Southwest Pennsylvania and throughout the coal and gas regions of Appalachia. For $10 billion, we could implement Centralia-scale transition programs in every one of Appalachia’s major coal and gas counties and avoid the increases CCUS would require in our electric bills and taxes.
The Centralia model is a real option for a region that has tried to cling to its fossil fuel past. Trying to shoehorn CCUS into our electric system would only continue that tragically failed strategy.