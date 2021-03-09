West Virginians are getting hammered by their monthly electric bills.
Between 2009 and 2019, the average monthly residential bill in the U.S. went up by $10, about 10%. But West Virginians’ average bills went up by more than $33 per month — a whopping 38%.
West Virginia is neck and neck with South Dakota for the fastest-rising bills in the nation. The state started the decade with an average monthly bill that was 22% below the national average. Now, they’re 5% above average. And, because West Virginians make less money than folks elsewhere, electric bills eat up 50% more of residents’ incomes than they do in the nation as a whole.
Like I said. Hammered.
But the funny thing is, bills aren’t skyrocketing because electric rates are high. Rates in West Virginia have been going up, but they’re still 7% below the national average. The problem is that West Virginians use way more electricity than other Americans — 22% more on average.
That’s why, in April, when Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power file their Energy Efficiency plans with the state Public Service Commission, the commission should assess not just the effect of the proposals on rates, but also the effect on bills, especially for low income and small business customers.
West Virginians need their electric utilities to step up with well-funded, aggressive energy-efficiency programs that provide generous incentives to customers to do energy-efficiency retrofits in their houses and businesses — assistance to insulate, weatherize and replace old low-efficiency systems and appliances with high-efficiency equipment.
The other thing electric utilities can do is keep basic service charges low and recover most of their costs through per kilowatt hour charges. Doing so will ensure that customers get the highest possible dollar savings from energy-efficiency upgrades.
The beauty of taking energy-efficiency upgrades is that many pay for themselves in just a few years. And the savings continue, month after month, for years to come, long after the original investment has been recovered. Plus, if you ever need to sell your house, energy-efficient homes command higher selling prices because buyers know their living expenses will be lower.
Finally, taking energy-efficiency measures is spectacularly good for creating local jobs and prosperity. That’s because only about 22 cents of every dollar you spend for electricity goes toward creating jobs and many of the jobs that are supported are in far-away places, where companies are headquartered.
But, when you spend that same dollar on energy efficiency — things like insulation, door and window replacement, new lighting and appliances — anywhere from 40 cents to 75 cents goes to support jobs. And those jobs are a lot more likely to be in your local community, since the services mentioned above are usually provided by local contractors, wholesalers and retailers.
In short, when you invest in energy efficiency, you’re keeping more money in your local community. Plus, you’re doing a lot of other good things.
Less demand for electricity means greater reliability and less risk of power outages. Fewer power plants are needed. And greenhouse gases are reduced, as is local pollution from power plants that can aggravate medical conditions ranging from asthma to COPD.
Finally, don’t overlook what might be the best benefit of all. Energy-efficient homes and buildings are a lot nicer places to live and work. They’re warm in the winter and cool in the summer. They’re well-lighted, making work and leisure more enjoyable.
It’s just a better quality of life. So, for the sake of our pocketbooks, for the sake of making our electric system more reliable and less costly, to reduce the risks of climate change, and to allow us to be healthier and more comfortable, please encourage the Public Service Commission and West Virginia utilities to come together to make the state more energy efficient.