The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis underscores the importance of energy leadership and security in America. Europe’s strategy to reduce its domestic natural gas and oil production and shift to renewable energy has contributed to high energy prices, as Russia now provides a substantial amount of Europe’s natural gas.
Europe’s predicament should be a cautionary tale for America, and for West Virginia. Undermining domestic natural gas and oil production has very real consequences and could put the United States back on a path to depend on foreign nations for energy and result in increased heating and transportation costs.
In West Virginia, we are blessed with an abundance of natural resources that have generated economic and job growth. More than 82,000 jobs are supported by natural gas and oil, and provide over $5 billion in labor income.
To stay competitive, pipeline infrastructure, the safest and most efficient way to transport energy, is sorely needed. Projects like the nearly completed Mountain Valley Pipeline are integral to keep West Virginia’s energy industry and economy booming. Unfortunately, lawsuits have hindered its development.
We need more supply, more stability and more support to incentivize U.S. production. Costs for energy, food and other staples are increasing as economic activity bounces back. We should embrace energy projects and development, to boost domestic supply.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, West Virginia has the third-largest natural gas reserves of any state. We can continue to move forward, economically and environmentally, by our support of natural gas and oil development and infrastructure projects. Look to the crisis in Europe to see the ramifications of the rapid shift away from domestic natural gas and oil production.
Families should not be burdened with surging energy costs when ample resources are available in America. Discouraging natural gas and oil production and cancelling critical infrastructure projects puts our economy and energy security at risk. We must consider the many real-world implications of impractical energy policies and embrace commonsense approaches that support American energy.
Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, represents the 17th District in the West Virginia Senate.