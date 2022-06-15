Everyone has had the experience when a parent, pastor, teacher or coach says to you “don’t tell me that you can’t, tell me how you can.” I’ve been on both ends of it and the phrase comes to mind regarding our recent discussion over a temporary suspension of the state gas tax.
For months, Democrats in the West Virginia Legislature, myself included, have advocated for just such relief. We did so when gas reached $4 a gallon and have renewed our effort now that gas is $5 a gallon. Our reasoning is simple: West Virginians are paying more for utilities, goods, services and fuel. Inflation is stripping away any gain in wages they have secured over the past year and crushing folks on fixed incomes.
No state legislator or official can stop inflation. No state legislator or official is responsible for inflation. However, that does not mean we do nothing. As elected officials, we must lead now. And we can. In the four years I have served the people of the 8th Senate District, I supported and voted for our state budgets. Currently, our state has a surplus of over $1 billion; and in addition, we have close to a $1 billion in our Rainy Day Funds.
The state gas tax is 35.7 cents a gallon. A month-long suspension of the tax results in around $35 million in revenue lost. This amount can be replaced with $35 million from our surpluses. Consequently, our road bond will be protected and, in fact, will improve to the extent revenue from the state gas tax is down $10 million due to high gas prices and fewer people driving.
This is as close to win-win as you can get in government. The tax is largely paid by West Virginians, and West Virginians will largely receive the benefit of relief.
Unfortunately, state Democrats are the only people pushing for relief. Originally, the opposition said we can’t do this because of the road bond. Not true. Maryland has a similar road bond and that did not stop Republican Gov. Larry Hogan from temporarily suspending his state’s gas tax.
Another excuse was that it would benefit out-of-state folks who drive in West Virginia but don’t pay taxes in West Virginia. This line of argument is bizarre for two reasons: West Virginians would benefit greatly and any decrease in the gas tax likely would lead to more out-of-staters coming to our state, staying in our camps and spending money on our goods. In any case, such an argument did not stop Republicans in Florida from suspending that state’s gas tax.
Recently, opposition suggested that a suspension of the state gas tax would result in only $20 to $40 in savings and that isn’t much relief. Such a statement is infuriating when you consider that so many West Virginians are struggling. I suggest that anyone who believes relief wouldn’t make a difference spend some time at their local food pantry.
There are always policy disagreements between legislators and political parties but, when one side or the other simply says “we can’t,” all people suffer regardless of party affiliation. Right now, Democrats are the only ones talking about relief and ways to get there. That’s the shame of it all.
Don’t tell me that you can’t — tell me how we can bring relief to all West Virginians now through this tax cut or any other mechanism or policy. Let’s work together.