A couple of weeks ago, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, and I attended the dedication of new facilities and services at Roane General Hospital, in Spencer.
It was a banner day for the folks who work at the hospital and take pride in caring for others, and the people and patients of Roane County and surrounding areas who now won’t have to travel an hour or more on Interstate 77 or U.S. 119 to Charleston for a hip replacement or chemotherapy. As you can imagine, this will bring significant relief for the sick and their families in that part of the state.
Since I’ve been in the West Virginia Legislature, there have been several attempts to eliminate what’s called certificate of need. A certificate of need is a permit issued by our state Health Care Authority to grant a company or organization the ability to provide specific health care services.
Simply put, a company or organization must identify and/or establish a need for a particular medical service before it can provide it. It’s a rational and reasonable policy that keeps medical costs down, avoids duplication of services, corresponds with the needs of the community and, most importantly, maintains a quality of care that would not exist, should the certificate of need be eliminated.
That last point is so important because, in all likelihood, should the requirement of need be purged in West Virginia, our small, rural state would be subject to large out-of-state organizations, like Alleghany Health, of Pittsburgh, or Ohio State Health Network, of Columbus, coming to West Virginia to provide health care services regardless of need. Should this occur, it would directly destabilize health care in communities like Spencer and threaten the ability of small, rural hospitals like RGH to continue to provide 24/7 services.
Without the health-planning process and public transparency of certificate of need, large, out-of-state organizations could easily establish a new facility next to a hospital like RGH, creating an uncertain environment and future.
Now, more than ever, health care stability and community-centered care in West Virginia is what we need. Those who support elimination of certificate of need suggest otherwise — saying that removing the program “from the books” will benefit West Virginians and create a more competitive and efficient health care system. But how can that be, if medical providers from other states likely would be responsible for rereading EKGs, reviewing X-rays and/or determining whether a procedure is warranted?
In such a circumstance, the quality of care would suffer if for no other reason than these medical decisions are being made by someone who is not part of — or responsive to — the patient or community.
Further, our small rural hospitals, like RGH, would suffer because they cannot compete with large, out-of-state health care networks that can undercut their progress and success with duplicative services that promise a high quality of care but cannot deliver it. Should certificate of need be eliminated, the days of community care with community interest will disappear.