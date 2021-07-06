My role as a state senator and a doctor has given me a unique opportunity to observe the health care system in the real world and then understand the way government policies influence that system.
I have made it a priority to focus on how to use legislation to respond to the health care needs of West Virginians. So, I often think about effective ways to combat cancer, a disease that will kill nearly 5,000 Mountaineers in 2021.
All Americans of a certain age understand the necessity of early cancer screenings, like mammograms, pap smears and colonoscopies. The miracle of these technologies is their ability to detect cancer at an early stage, before it spreads uncontrollably throughout the body. And they work -- successful early detection has a five-year survival rate of 89%.
But existing cancer screenings are limited in nature, because they exist only for five of the more than 100 types of cancer. In fact, nearly three out of every four cancer deaths are caused by cancers that lack an early detection screening, which is why it is the second leading cause of death in America.
The good news is that there are cutting-edge early detection technologies that have shown the ability to screen for dozens of cancers through a simple blood draw. As a primary care physician, I believe these technologies could be the once-in-a-lifetime breakthrough that could finally turn the tide in the war against cancer.
When used to complement existing early detection screenings, many lives could be saved. Cancer caught early has a dramatically improved survival rate, as compared to cancers caught in later stages.
And here is where the political side of my job comes into play. I understand that legislation can be necessary to ensure that patients have access to new technologies, like multi-cancer early detection. As MCED technologies start to emerge from successful clinical trials, it’s important to make sure coverage for these preventive technologies is available.
Great technologies work only if they are accessible to all patients.
I am heartened that Democrats and Republicans in Congress are coming together on this important issue. Cancer does not discriminate on political grounds, so the solution must come from us working hand in hand.
The Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation, is before the House and Senate in Washington. This bill will update Medicare by allowing vulnerable populations to access needed multi-cancer screenings.
Cancer is among the most pressing health issues of our time. Right now, there are incredible advances in treatments that can help patients -- when cancer is caught early -- so the best we can do is play strong defense through early screening technologies. Let’s work together, so that Washington hears, loud and clear, the need for all Americans to have the access they deserve.