A recent news story about West Virginians’ struggles with cancer pointed out that, like all other states, we have seen our cancer mortality rate modestly decline, thanks to advances in treatments. Unfortunately, we have not seen the same decline as other states.
In fact, according to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia still has the second-highest cancer mortality rate in the country, just behind Kentucky. Clearly, we have significant health challenges that have yet to be successfully addressed.
One of the keys to improved cancer survival is early detection. For example, we know that five-year survival rates increase significantly when the disease is found early — before it has a chance to spread and when treatment has a much higher likelihood of success. The problem is, in too many cases, we’re finding the cancer after it’s too late. I’ve lost count of the number of painful conversations I have had to have with patients and their families.
The challenge here is twofold: One, for years, we have only had the capability of detecting a few cancers early. There are currently only five types of cancer — breast, cervical, colorectal, lung and prostate — for which early screening tests exist.
But there are over a hundred known types of cancer out there. It’s not surprising, therefore, that seven out of every 10 cancer deaths nationally are from a type of cancer for which there is no commonly available screening.
The second challenge is that, in heavily rural states such as West Virginia, it’s not always easy for people to access the cancer screening tools that are available. It is not unusual to hear about someone having to drive an hour and a half just to get a colonoscopy.
When medical science provides us with a solution to these two challenges at once, we have to be ready to respond. That is on the verge of happening right now, with the emergence of new, easy-to-deploy cancer screening tools known as multi-cancer early detection. Large-scale clinical testing has demonstrated that, with a simple blood draw, doctors can learn not only whether their patients have any one of dozens of types of cancer, but also where in the body it might be located. These simple-to-administer blood tests will let doctors check for dozens of cancers at one time.
And, it is easy to bring a multi-cancer early detection blood test to our rural communities, since no complicated equipment is required. For those who don’t have easy access to transportation, or simply can’t travel long distances, these blood tests could be a game changer.
As with all new medical innovations, ensuring broad access will be critical. An important starting point is Medicare coverage. Our older West Virginians are at a higher risk of getting cancer than other age groups. We must take steps to make certain that they and their physicians are able to access these new cancer detection tools.
Fortunately, there is bipartisan legislation in Congress that would allow Medicare to cover these new cancer screenings. The Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act would fix a system that, if left in place, would leave seniors and my colleagues waiting up to a decade or longer to put them to use.
Congress took a similar step years earlier to expand access to mammograms and colonoscopies. It should do so again, to give doctors a powerful new weapon in the war against cancer.
We don’t have to — and shouldn’t — accept the fact that, proportionally, more West Virginians die of cancer than people in virtually every other state. If we have the opportunity to find more cancer in earlier stages, we need to move with purpose and a sense of urgency.
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, is a family physician in Madison.