In West Virginia, we’ve become all too familiar with the trials and tribulations of well-known projects like Corridor H, the Mountain Valley Pipeline and the new Nucor steel mill face as they navigate the burdensome federal review process and any litigation that follows.

Businesses often clear a regulatory hurdle only to find themselves right back in permitting purgatory after an agency changes its mind on a permit or outside groups file a frivolous lawsuit.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is the ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and also serves on the Appropriations, Commerce and Rules committees.

