Today, social media constitutes a large part of the average person’s life — an endless pattern of work, eat, check Facebook, for most of us.
This addiction, however, has triggered a social dilemma that reverberates across society. Is our addiction to social media a tool for an interconnected world, or is it an omen that too much information can be a bad thing?
Surprisingly, the answer seems to be both.
It often is said that we live in an age of information, a time when one can turn on the news, scroll through TikTok or launch Twitter and be ushered into the middle of a heated debate about a conflict halfway across the globe in a matter of mere seconds. In our sea of information, however, it is dangerously possible to get sucked down so deep that we reach a point where our own biases funnel our intake. In this, the spatter of mainstream news, politicization and so-called censorship are said to disappear — that is, until they resurface as juxtaposed to the same mainstream forces they claim the desire to subvert.
For instance, the politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic has occurred not from disagreement among scientists or from the undulating waves of infection that have spanned the globe, but from forces deeply enmeshed in the social web that manipulate our intake of information. Oftentimes, these forces are the very definition of misinformation, manipulating our worldview and using it against us to make unpopular views mainstream. The goal of any media is to generate talk. After all, media is a business.
It is crucial, however, that we not let ourselves blame social media. Instead, it is imperative that we pin the blame on those who spread misinformation, who play on fear and confirmation biases to establish their outlandish claims as legitimate.
The concept of misinformation is not new; history lends us numerous examples of its use to perpetuate violence and further an ideology. Take, for instance, Nazi Germany in the 1930s, Rwanda in the 1990s or Bosnia in the same decade. All classic examples of genocide laced with dangerous spats of misinformation.
The new concept, however, is the use of social media to spread dangerous misinformation that supports the proliferation of ungrounded conspiracies.
What is one to do in this dilemma, when social media can be both a force for good and for evil?
It is crucial that we trust science, understand the role of misinformation and unite to stop it. It is elementary that a public health crisis should not be politicized, yet misinformation has led to the growth of anti-vax movements, the rally against mandates and made our pandemic endemic.
Censorship of materials is not OK when information is backed by science, but permissible when used to stop forces that sow conspiracy and undermine the work of public health officials. Social media is not the issue, the vulnerability of our society to misinformation has been, and remains, the foremost concern.
The pandemic, vaccines and so forth are not wrought with conspiracy. It is a matter of biology, of common sense and of basic human decency in caring for our neighbors who might fall ill. It is a matter of trusting science over hysteria and finding faith in numbers that are critiqued and analyzed again and again. This is how we refine science. Conspiracy theories are how we limit its effectiveness as a study and mold it to our own desires.
Our actions on social media, therefore, are indicative of its outputs. So, the next time you click share on an article online, think for a second. Has it been peer reviewed? Who published the so-called study? And what to do its contents hold for the pursuit of a better-informed society?