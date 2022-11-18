Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the majority of Charleston City Council voted last month against bipartisan Resolution 726-22 requesting an audit from the state Auditor’s Office to examine alleged pay practices related to United Talent Agency temporary workers.

This audit and any findings/recommendations could have held this administration and future administrations accountable as to how taxpayer money is reportedly spent on these services. If nobody did anything wrong, then what is the harm in asking for help from objective experts?

Shannon Snodgrass is Charleston City Councilmember in Ward 11. She was recently reelected to her fourth term. In her professional life, she is a physical therapist, and a graduate of West Virginia University.

