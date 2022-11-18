Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the majority of Charleston City Council voted last month against bipartisan Resolution 726-22 requesting an audit from the state Auditor’s Office to examine alleged pay practices related to United Talent Agency temporary workers.
This audit and any findings/recommendations could have held this administration and future administrations accountable as to how taxpayer money is reportedly spent on these services. If nobody did anything wrong, then what is the harm in asking for help from objective experts?
The resolution would have ensured fairness to our valued employees of the City of Charleston and also other individuals who perform temporary work for the city. The city’s pay practices must be transparent and above reproach and the resolution would have done just that.
The state has the resources and the expertise to perform an audit solely focused on assisting and advising local governments. And this is a local government policy/practice issue with a combination of personnel, finance, public policy and ethics. It is council’s responsibility as a governing body to provide checks and balances. So, to request this audit is good governance.
Mayor Goodwin voted no on a resolution asking the State Auditor’s office do an audit of her administration’s payroll practices. Mayor Goodwin and her chief of staff admitted to having record keeping problems within the city. What the Mayor failed to admit was that two individuals worked in her campaign and now in the Mayor’s office. WCHS-TV reported Sept. 7 that this arrangement cost the taxpayers more than a half million dollars with no time sheets detailing hours worked (editor's note: this report has not been independently verified).
Temporary workers should only be paid for direct services rendered. They are not to be paid benefits by the city. Any benefits are to be paid by the employer United Talent. Additionally, if these temp workers have been overpaid the city should be reimbursed.
The two temp workers were paid consistently 40 hours per week. According to the news report, neither missed a day, including holidays and one even worked while on vacation in Hawaii. These two individuals did not miss a day or hour in whether working two years or now for almost four years. It was reported by WCHS that other United Talent temporary workers submit time sheets depicting start and finish times which included a supervisor’s signature for approval for payment. If this is true, who supervised these two temp workers and approved their payments?
These two temp workers reportedly cost the City more than $500,000 which includes a United Talent commission of 17%. Why not make them full time city employees? I understand that these inflated hourly rates were also to allow them to continue receiving retirement pay from the state. The mayor’s office claims it has documentation approving the work from the Public Employees Retirement System. Where is the city’s evidence of PERS approving the United Talent staffing arrangement? With both of the temp workers reportedly volunteering for the mayor’s campaign, why would Goodwin reject transparency and accountability to taxpayers? This is from an administration which regularly trumpets its accountability.
Mayor Goodwin voted and 18 members of council voted no on the Resolution that would have requested an audit from the state to ensure transparency and accountability.
The council members voting yes to the wudit were myself, Adam Knauff, Courtney Persinger, Jeanine Faegre, Brady Campbell, Pat Jones and Robert Sheets. These members believe you have a right to know how the city spends your money.
Shannon Snodgrass is Charleston City Councilmember in Ward 11. She was recently reelected to her fourth term. In her professional life, she is a physical therapist, and a graduate of West Virginia University.