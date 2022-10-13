Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Shannon Watts

With just weeks to go before one of the most consequential midterm elections in American history, the airwaves are flooded with images of candidates brandishing guns, our social media feeds are filled with declarations that the Second Amendment is under siege and many political rallies have been dominated by rhetoric that undermines our democracy.

It’s all extremist hot air. These candidates want us to believe our government and anyone working to mitigate the effect of America’s gun violence epidemic are hell-bent on taking away your rights and liberties. But the reality is that gun laws save lives, and an overwhelming majority of Americans in red, blue and purple states want them.

Shannon Watts is the founder of Moms Demand Action and the author of “Fight Like a Mother: How a Grassroots Movement Took on the Gun Lobby and Why Women Will Change the World.” She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

