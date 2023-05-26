Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It sure sounds good when folks say, well, if you’re getting health care from Medicaid or help feeding your family, or any other help with essential needs, then you must meet work reporting requirements month after month to prove you are a “good” person.

It seems like, every so many years, some politician comes up with a fatuous old idea — one with a track record of failure — and touts it as a great new idea.

Stories you might like

Sharon Carte is board president of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care.

Recommended for you