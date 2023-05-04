On May 14, millions of Americans will honor our mothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers for their contributions to families and society.
Unfortunately, for thousands of West Virginians, they have already lost a mother, sister or grandmother to Alzheimer’s, or currently are caring for someone living with the disease.
The hard truth is that Alzheimer’s disproportionately affects women. Two-thirds of all Alzheimer’s cases are in women, and an overwhelming majority don’t know they are at an increased risk for the disease.
There is some good news regarding the inequality of Alzheimer’s occurrence in women. Scientists have identified a gene that appears to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s in women, providing a potential new clue as to why more women than men are diagnosed with the disease. A new study shows that women can reduce their increased risk. Personalized lifestyle interventions — such as diet, exercise, stress reduction and sleep hygiene — were found to reduce risk factors in both sexes, but they worked even better in women.
In addition to learning more about why the genetics of being a woman increases the risk of cognitive impairment, women can join clinical trials investigating the issues of women and Alzheimer’s risk. Women interested in finding out more about clinical trials can go to alz.org/TrialMatch, a free matching tool for research studies and treatment trials for Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Anyone can participate — there are trials for those with and without the disease.
While lifestyles are proving to help reduce risks, not everything that makes up a woman’s lifestyle is by choice. They are our mothers, wives, aunts, sisters and daughters. When caregiving is provided to a loved one with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, the toll on the caregiver can be high.
Approximately two-thirds of dementia caregivers are women.
More than one-third of dementia caregivers are daughters caring for a parent.
About 30% of caregivers are age 65 or older.
In West Virginia, there are nearly 40,000 people living with Alzheimer’s. That number is expected to increase to 44,000 by 2025.
There are 65,000 Alzheimer’s and dementia family caregivers across West Virginia — providing an estimated 116 million hours of unpaid care valued at nearly 1.6 billion dollars. Talk to your female relatives about women and Alzheimer’s risks, and learn the 10 warning signs.
According to The History Channel, more phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year. These holiday chats with Mom often cause phone traffic to spike by as much as 37%. Ignore the increased phone traffic and call your mother this Mother’s Day — or any day, for that matter.
Sharon Covert is executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter.