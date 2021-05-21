It would be an understatement to say that the past year has been one of significant challenges. And for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and many of their caregivers, COVID-19 placed them at a greater risk than ever before.
Today, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including an estimated 38,000 West Virginians. Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in our nation and the only one in the top 10 without an effective treatment, prevention or cure. Today, Alzheimer’s disease kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
It also is one of our nation’s most expensive diseases, with a total cost of nearly $355 billion last year.
Despite these sobering facts, there are reasons for hope in our battle against this disease. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the historic National Alzheimer’s Project Act being signed into law.
The act forever changed the trajectory of Alzheimer’s research, care and support in our nation by setting the foundation for the National Alzheimer’s Plan and ensuring that Alzheimer’s disease would be a top health priority in Washington.
We also have seen significant increases to federal funding for Alzheimer’s research at the NIH over the past decade.
Despite these important advancements, much remains to be done. As the number of those with Alzheimer’s continues to grow, most primary care physicians believe that the medical profession is not ready for the growing number of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.
We must do something before our health care system is overwhelmed. We also must do more to support our caregivers. Last year, an estimated 11 million Alzheimer’s caregivers provided more than 15 billion hours of unpaid care to a spouse, parent, other family member or friend. Studies continue to show that Alzheimer’s caregivers face higher rates of depression, anxiety and physical illness than other caregivers.
I encourage West Virginia’s congressional leaders — Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, as well as Sens. Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, to support increased funding for Alzheimer’s research and passage of the Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Act. I also would like to thank Capito for sponsoring the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act, which would create a dementia-care management model for those diagnosed and living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Through this needed legislation, and by applying a public health approach to reduce risk, detect early symptoms and support caregivers, Congress can continue to change the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease affects millions. And as our nation’s senior population continues to grow, those numbers will more than double within the next 30 years.
For the sake of those living with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, and the sake of generations to come, we must do more-now.