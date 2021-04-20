On March 17, West Virginians from around the state joined together for the annual Alzheimer’s Association Advocacy Day. This event is typically held in-person at the state Capitol, but it was held via Zoom call because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Attendees heard Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, read the governor’s proclamation recognizing the 38,000 residents of the Mountain State who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and the 85,000 caregivers providing over 145,000,000 hours of unpaid care for their loved ones.
COVID-19 restrictions and quarantine protocol have detrimentally affected Alzheimer’s care. The number of unpaid caregivers in the state decreased in 2020. However, the total hours of care they provided increased. In other words, COVID-19 was hard on everyone, but harder for those who were already isolated.
Jeanne Caldwell, who lost her mother and grandmother to Alzheimer’s, provided a moving account of how her family has been affected by dementia and its fallout. Also featured were updates about the tremendous partnerships cultivated by Alzheimer’s Association groups, such as the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, which began a monthly project to provide local physicians with an opportunity to discuss dementia cases, diagnosis and referral to the Alzheimer’s Association’s free care and support services.
The effects of quarantine and COVID-19 caused most families navigating Alzheimer’s and dementia to feel even more isolated and alone than ever. The disease causes people to withdraw, under the best of circumstances. However, further challenges have arisen during COVID-19, as those with loved ones in memory units of long-term care facilities were separated from their family members for months.
On Advocacy Day, insult was added to injury when this disease further prevented these families from speaking one-on-one to their legislators about the challenges they face every day and the additional barriers presented by quarantine.
The association’s 2021 facts-and-figures report was released in March, and stated that, in 2019, 832 West Virginians lost their lives to Alzheimer’s disease. There were 347 additional dementia deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is 18.8% higher than ever before. The unprecedented 2,789 West Virginia COVID-19 deaths to date is staggering. With more than 70% of West Virginians age 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, and clinics open to all residents age 16 and older, we will see that number decline and halt. However, deaths from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia will continue until we have a viable treatment and cure.
The Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter provides a network of support groups throughout the state. They currently are accessed remotely, through Zoom meetings and conference calls. Average attendance for these groups increased during the pandemic and remains higher than ever. Through a partnership with the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services, residents continue to have access to a 24/7 helpline (800-272-3900), free care consultations, information and referral, online resources and free education programs, as well as free caregiver coaching.
No one fights this disease alone. The West Virginia legislative session is over, but it is still imperative that those individuals and families navigating Alzheimer’s and dementia reach out to their representatives and share their experiences and needs.