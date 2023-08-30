Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The lede of a recent Gazette-Mail report by Greg Stone about the efforts to save Coonskin Park from being buried by the proposed runway extension at Yeager airport said, “Depending on who you talk to, a proposed West Virginia International Yeager Airport runway extension project will either make Coonskin Park considerably flatter and uglier or an easier-to-use place.”

The article would have been more informative if it had explored the motivations and backgrounds of those who made the statements, and readers would have benefited if the assertions had been challenged.

Shawn Means lives in Charleston.

