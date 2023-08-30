The lede of a recent Gazette-Mail report by Greg Stone about the efforts to save Coonskin Park from being buried by the proposed runway extension at Yeager airport said, “Depending on who you talk to, a proposed West Virginia International Yeager Airport runway extension project will either make Coonskin Park considerably flatter and uglier or an easier-to-use place.”
The article would have been more informative if it had explored the motivations and backgrounds of those who made the statements, and readers would have benefited if the assertions had been challenged.
Maj. Gen. Allen Tackett is the retired adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard. He has long been an advocate for the expansion of the airport, no doubt because he sees it as a way to ensure the continued operation of the military base he spent much of his life protecting. He is now the chairman of the Parks Commission, a position that — like all oversight board positions — carries with it the twin duties of loyalty and care for the assets it oversees.
But by advocating for the flattening and denuding of acres of natural wildlife habitat accessible to the public, he is certainly not showing care for Coonskin Park. And his callous disregard for the precious natural value of the land he proposes to bury shows that his loyalties perhaps lie elsewhere. Tackett’s rationalization that the park will be better because it will be flatter is either embarrassingly naïve or horrifyingly intellectually dishonest.
As I read Tackett’s words, I was reminded of Dwight D. Eisenhower’s warning about the influence of the military industrial complex and its “potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power.” This power was used before to diminish Coonskin Park, when its entrance was relocated in 2015 for “security concerns” of the Air National Guard base. It now also appears to be a major factor in the desire to further degrade the park through the runway extension that will allow for larger, heavier aircraft. Tackett’s position as the Parks Commission chairman gives him a unique opportunity to exert influence to advance his long-held military goals, even in his retirement years.
Another person Stone talked to was Kanawha County Parks Director Jeff Hutchinson, who, in 2013, proved he has little regard for the natural areas of Coonskin when he allowed a contractor to illegally cut down 360 trees in the park and profit from the sale of the timber. Regular users of Coonskin’s trail system also can attest to the poor state of repair of footbridges and the lack of trail maintenance that has been getting worse over the past few years under his watch.
Even the inclusion of “The Grotto” on West Virginia Tourism’s statewide waterfall trail didn’t motivate his staff to remove a dilapidated and waterlogged wooden staircase that has been floating in the splash pool under the waterfall for several years.
Stone writes, “Hutchinson says hikers and nature enthusiasts are outnumbered by those frequenting playgrounds, picnic shelters, the golf driving range and the new par-3 course,” an assertion that can be challenged with the simple fact that there are no traffic counters on Coonskin trails like many other parks employ to track usage. While receipts from golfers and shelter reservations can provide a user tally for those activities, no such counting mechanism exists for the natural areas.
Looking back over Hutchinson’s reign at Kanawha County Parks, it is evident that he values the needs of golfers more than Kanawha County citizens who desire to commune with nature, probably because the latter group produces no revenue. At a recent Parks Commission meeting, priorities were revealed in the way that many kudos were passed around about the amount of money the golf facilities were raking in.
Hutchinson claims that those who want to save Coonskin are a small group of people, but there is a petition circulating that — at last count — contained nearly 10,000 names of people who are opposed to destroying what they see as the best parts of the park. In Stone’s report, Hutchinson calls their efforts “propaganda.”
Propaganda? Perhaps, but propaganda without a hidden agenda. The aim of this group of concerned citizens is clear: to preserve a beloved part of the Kanawha Valley’s collective cultural experience; to prevent irreparable damage to a precious natural resource that cannot be duplicated or replaced; to protect places where countless memories have been made from being buried under hundreds of feet of rock and dirt.
People in charge of the Parks Commission should be the ones leading the effort to protect these spaces, but it appears that they have other priorities.