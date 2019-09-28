Sheila McEntee: Reclaiming the old ways, and our America

Unlike most people today, my friend Marjorie and I carry on a lively snail mail correspondence. Every now and then, I open my mailbox and find a brightly colored envelope, personally addressed to me in her tidy, teacher-perfect handwriting.
A gifted naturalist and gardener, Marjorie may tell me about bird sightings and new blooms in her backyard. I, in turn, may write of the joy I find in my garden or the angst I feel while clearing clutter from my house.
Marjorie and I write to each other whenever the spirit moves us. The funny thing is, she is my neighbor. I can walk to her house in less than a minute. Still, we don’t see each other often. Our notes are a deliberate, if old-fashioned, way to stay connected.
With the advent of high-tech communication — email, texting, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat — the old pen-and-paper way has all but disappeared. Indeed, I appreciate efficiency and immediacy as much as anyone. Still, none of the electronic ways offers the delight of that now-rare envelope — from anyone — concealed in my mailbox, hand-addressed to me.
Along with the demise of letter writing, our future likely holds a day when few people will retrieve their daily newspaper from the porch, unfold it and hide behind it, devouring its contents at the breakfast table. Like connecting with friends, the news, too, is now instantaneous and highly accessible online, outmoding the once-standard morning and afternoon editions.
Yet, newspapers have historically been a cornerstone of our democracy, protecting our citizenry by pointing up wrongdoing and holding greedy perpetrators accountable — politicians and polluters among them. Who imagined that ever-advancing technology might one day erode newspaper revenues and, in turn, their role in safeguarding the people? Who imagined that technology could help unravel the very fabric of our government, allowing for election interference by a nefarious foreign power?
Though I may sound like a Luddite, I am not. I interact with friends on Facebook and have found thought-provoking reading there, including a passage from They Thought They Were Free, The Germans, 1933-45, by Milton Mayer. Mayer’s words are chilling: “Now you live in a world of hate and fear, and the people who hate and fear do not even know it themselves, when everyone is transformed, no one is transformed. You have accepted things you would not have accepted five years ago, a year ago, things your father never could have imagined.”
And how is our America different than it was five years ago? I daresay my father, who died in 2001, would not have imagined a country led by a man who condones racism and encourages violence; who oversees raids on immigrants in their workplaces, leaving their children abandoned; and who is responsible for separating immigrant children from their families and placing them in squalid detention centers — even cages.
My father would not have imagined this cruel man assuming the presidency, held up by a new brand of callous Republicans who ignore the desperate need for gun control laws and instead stand by, as more and more Americans are slaughtered while living their daily lives. What would he say if he knew that office supply stores carry bullet-proof backpacks among their back-to-school gear? What kind of terrible accommodation is this for a degraded America, now riddled with shootings that happen everywhere — schools, churches, concerts, nightclubs, even a yoga studio?
Most people still fondly remember when American policy embraced diversity. We also recall when we could send our children to school without imagining that they may never come home again, when we could mingle in public without a thought of losing our lives. It is this majority that must unite, raise its collective voice, and reclaim our America in November 2020.
Though they also serve the hatemongers, I appreciate electronic communications’ strengths in informing and uniting Americans who abhor and protest this dark age in our country. In this regard, snail mail cannot compare.
The digital native children of today — and those to come — may care little about finding a colorful envelope in the mail. But they must never fear being shot at school, and they must be taught to value and respect each other’s differences.