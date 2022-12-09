With the midterm elections now behind us, West Virginians are turning their attention toward 2024 and the opportunity to send a principled conservative to the Governor’s Mansion. In a race that is still yet to begin, one name stands out among should-be contenders: West Virginia State Auditor John “JB” McCuskey.
McCuskey is a lifelong West Virginian, a proven conservative, a respected lawyer, a small-business owner and, most importantly, an experienced elected leader who has been there for us.
He is one of us.
He is a devoted dad to his two young girls, a dedicated husband and a man rooted in faith. McCuskey has been serving West Virginia for a decade, first in the House of Delegates, and now as state auditor, where he has made it his mission to guarantee transparent and accountable government, a rarity in today’s political climate.
During his tenure as auditor, McCuskey has made West Virginia government more transparent. In addition to advocating for lower taxes, under McCuskey’s watch, West Virginians can now access live data to see exactly how their tax dollars are being spent. McCuskey’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit serves as a watchdog program that has prosecuted more than 40 felons and saved the state and our taxpayers money by uncovering fraudulent activities within local governments.
Auditor McCuskey also established a first-of-its kind platform to track government spending and prevent abuse of taxpayer dollars. Through innovative ideas, efficiencies and technology, McCuskey has returned more than $100 million to general revenue and back into our communities.
McCuskey is a leader who gets things done. He has made it his mission to reform the state bureaucracy into a smaller, efficient, effective platform by which our people and their businesses can thrive. He worked with mayors and county commissioners throughout the state to solve a decades-old problem of property blight. Less than a year later, this effort has already been set into motion, making our neighborhoods safer and more desirable places to live and raise our families.
Smaller, better government, transparent and accountable decisions, and a commitment to the values that make us all mountaineers are the things that should be the prerogative of any gubernatorial candidate, and they are McCuskey’s priority. There is no doubt that he would continue to put West Virginians first, if ever elected to higher office.
As elected leaders, we have seen McCuskey’s work ethic, and we know he can win.
Anyone with a vested interest in West Virginia’s future should encourage JB McCuskey to enter the race for governor. It is time for us to elect a governor who puts service ahead of fame, who protects taxpayers and local governments and who embodies our West Virginia values; it is our opinion that JB McCuskey would be the ideal candidate.
Sean Sikora is president of the Monongalia County Commission.
Andy Skidmore is president of the Putnam County Commission.
Other co-signers to this op-ed include: Mercer County Commissioner Greg Pucket; Morgan County Commissioner Sean Forney; Marion County Commissioner Sean Devaul; Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler; Mason County Prosecutor Seth Gaskins; Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce; St. Albans Mayor Scott James; Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards; Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco; Logan Mayor Serefino Noletti; and Logan City Manager Amber Viars.