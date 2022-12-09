Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Auditor J.B. McCuskey

West Virginia Auditor John “JB” McCuskey gives a state budget presentation in 2016.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

With the midterm elections now behind us, West Virginians are turning their attention toward 2024 and the opportunity to send a principled conservative to the Governor’s Mansion. In a race that is still yet to begin, one name stands out among should-be contenders: West Virginia State Auditor John “JB” McCuskey.

McCuskey is a lifelong West Virginian, a proven conservative, a respected lawyer, a small-business owner and, most importantly, an experienced elected leader who has been there for us.

Stories you might like

Sean Sikora is president of the Monongalia County Commission.

Andy Skidmore is president of the Putnam County Commission.

Other co-signers to this op-ed include: Mercer County Commissioner Greg Pucket; Morgan County Commissioner Sean Forney; Marion County Commissioner Sean Devaul; Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler; Mason County Prosecutor Seth Gaskins; Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce; St. Albans Mayor Scott James; Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards; Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco; Logan Mayor Serefino Noletti; and Logan City Manager Amber Viars.

Recommended for you