Some might question why people of faith should be speaking out about democracy reforms. It’s because, even with all its imperfections, democracy is the political enactment of an idea that all human beings have sacred worth. And so, for us, the right to vote is, at its core, an issue of dignity.
Moreover, a democracy that is true to its ideals is what holds the redemptive spirit of the nation — and what has held it throughout our history. It allows us to make progress, to make change and to, hopefully, create a better world. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., recognizes the vote as a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children. It’s that important.
Today, in the face of mounting roadblocks to casting a ballot that disproportionately impacts vulnerable communities, action is needed. It is a moral imperative to ensure democratic participation across race, creed, color, sexual orientation and age. This is why we have joined more than 100 West Virginia clergy members and faith community leaders across religious traditions, geographic locations and the racial divides of Black and white churches in a recent letter urging our senators to support the reforms in the For the People Act.
Partisanship has divided communities, imperiled the legislative process at all levels of government and stoked conflict where it should not exist. This cycle must stop. We have faith that democracy can be done better; that a more perfect union can still emerge. In a New York Times essay written in the days leading up to his death, Congressman and Rev. John Lewis wrote, “Democracy is not a state. It is an act.” He was a man of action rooted in faith. We cannot take democracy for granted.
Today, our lawmakers have the unique opportunity to pass meaningful, commonsense voting reform as part of the compromise offered by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. This will, of course, require good-faith negotiating partners in our nation’s capital, something Manchin is uniquely poised to bring to the table.
His attempt to offer a commonsense, yet effective package of voting and anti-corruption reforms is a compromise that all members of Congress should be able to get behind. It includes some of the most popular reforms among voters, such as offering 15 consecutive days of early voting, making Election Day a public holiday and implementing automatic voter registration.
Importantly, the package also takes on corruption and dark money’s influence on our elections, ensuring that politicians are accountable to their voters, not to special interests. Religious traditions throughout the ages have taught about the corrupting power of wealth. It should not have so much influence over our politics and policies.
It is clear that Manchin is actively seeking good-faith negotiations, but time is running short. It will be a matter of prioritization, urgency and responsibility, as lawmakers return from recess to attend to a crowded and growing slate of pressing issues. Protecting the freedom to vote, banning partisan gerrymandering and passing reforms that hold elected leaders accountable must be at the very top of that agenda.
Manchin’s essential reforms are not about partisan advantages, but rather have every West Virginian, every American and their freedom to meaningfully participate in our democracy, in mind.
So, when the Senate reconvenes, we pray that our lawmakers return with a renewed sense of commitment and accountability to their constituents. And when Manchin’s compromise is brought up for debate, lawmakers must act together in good faith to pass these essential voting and anti-corruption reforms.