West Virginia’s senior citizens are fighting two epidemics: falls and opioids.
While there are no easy solutions to these serious problems, greater access to physical therapy has the potential to successfully address both issues in a safe, cost-effective and measurable way.
Physical therapy prevents and treats the underlying cause of pain and is clinically proven to improve strength, function and mobility. Expanding access to this patient-preferred treatment is an important step in the right direction.
Data from the Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation show that falls are the No. 1 cause of injury-related deaths among people over age 65, with 36 million elderly Americans falling every year. As our population ages, falls only become more prevalent, underscoring the need for interventional and preventative care, such as physical therapy, which, evidence suggests, can significantly reduce the likelihood of an accidental fall.
Not only can this protect patients, but it also can save our health care system millions of dollars each year.
When it comes to opioid misuse, physical therapy is a clinically proven, cost-effective pain management alternative that should be leveraged earlier and more often.
Unfortunately, many patients find it hard to access physical therapy care, especially in our state’s most rural and underserved areas. To fix this, we need our lawmakers to help.
Fortunately for the residents of West Virginia, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., understands the benefits of physical therapy. She recently visited one of our local, family-owned physical therapy practices in Kanawha County to learn more about the issues affecting our therapists and our clinics.
Each year, physical, occupational and speech therapist offices face uncertainty about whether they’ll be able to continue providing care for their patients. Medicare reimbursement does not adequately account for rising inflation, labor costs or other economic pressures making it hard for practices to keep their doors open. Congress must address the long-term financial stability of the physical therapy sector to ensure that every practice — particularly those in rural and underserved places like where I practice — is paid fairly and can continue to operate.
Additionally, regulations are burdensome. Medicare requires a physical therapist to directly supervise a physical therapy assistant (PTA) when administering care, which further restricts our ability to see patients. By removing the Medicare supervision requirement, physical therapists can spend more time with patients and allow their highly qualified PTA colleagues to practice more freely.
I thank Miller for coming to learn more about the problems we’re facing here in West Virginia. She and I have had fantastic conversations about working with her colleagues in Washington to support policies to stabilize the physical therapy sector, and I stand ready to work with Congress on meaningful solutions.
Making physical therapy more accessible not only would help us prevent senior falls and offer a safe alternative to opioids, but it also would support much-needed, well-paying jobs across the state.