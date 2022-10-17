“There’s all kinds of problems with these red flag [gun] laws,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said back in June.
Meanwhile, the Parkland, Florida, school shooter has unfortunately been spared the death penalty. Parkland was one of the worst school shootings, but not a rarity.
There have been a substantial number of school massacres over the past two decades, 20 to be exact. About one per year. These range from the 2006 Virginia Tech massacre, where 56 were killed or wounded, to lesser calamities, such as the Maryville, Washington, high school shooting in 2014, when six were wounded or killed.
These incidents were often perpetrated by distraught people who were legally carrying unregulated AR-15-type semiautomatic rifles, as in Parkland. These firearms have no use other than destroying a target.
After each massacre of our youth, conservative politicians in the pocket of the NRA, like Justice, ask us to pray and tell us that it is too soon after the tragedy to discuss doing anything about it. Keep in mind, the money the NRA is spending is an obscene amount (according to OpenSecrets, the organization spent more than $600,000 in contributions in the past election cycle, around $6.5 million on lobbying over the past two years and $8.6 million in outside spending, also known as “dark money”).
School shootings have prompted a lot of research and writing on threat assessment, including detailed training for teachers and school counselors. Threat assessments and interventions targeted at kids who bully other kids and/or issue verbal or written threats are effective. But such programs do not help much, if at all, to identify and thwart the violence-prone person — student or outsider — who makes no threats before carrying out a violent attack on children and adults in our schools.
These mass shootings often end with the shooter killing himself or being killed by the police.
Years ago, Dr. Karl Menninger wrote in the book, “Man Against Himself,” that a successful suicide requires the suicidal person to want to kill and to be killed. Later experience identified a subgroup of suicidal people who wanted to die/be killed but did not want to kill themselves.
The motive for adults might be clearly racist or terrorist but, for many mass shooters, the motive is not clear at the time and might never be known.
Prevention is very difficult. Psychiatrists, psychologists and counselors are taught to be alert to signs in an individual of deep sadness, hopelessness, anger and to query the person about thoughts of suicide or homicide. Patients who acknowledge such thoughts are asking for help and various interventions are possible.
However, it is the people who acknowledge nothing who are at greater risk to themselves and others. So, as a society, we must speak up when we see a person experiencing these problems.
Further, we must demand gun control measures, like red flag laws. The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is for him to never be permitted to own or carry one. States with the loosest gun laws have more gun deaths, not less. The national average is 11.9 gun deaths per 100,000 people. But in states with loose gun regulations, it ranges from 24.4 to 13.7 per 100,000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
West Virginia has the 15th-loosest firearm regulations in the country, and has a firearm death per-capita rate of 18.1.
Does Justice care about children becoming targets of would-be mass murderers with high-capacity weapons? If so, he should save the prayers and institute a red flag law to keep firearms out of the hands of troubled people.
He also should close the state’s gun show loophole, which doesn’t require background checks for private sales at gun shows, repeal the West Virginia open-carry law and restrict semi-automatic, military-style weapons. If Justice can’t do that, he should get out of the way for others with the courage to act to protect citizens and children.