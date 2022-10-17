Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“There’s all kinds of problems with these red flag [gun] laws,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said back in June.

Meanwhile, the Parkland, Florida, school shooter has unfortunately been spared the death penalty. Parkland was one of the worst school shootings, but not a rarity.

Stories you might like

Dr. Doug Skelton is dean emeritus of Mercer Medical School and chancellor of Trinity Medical School.

Jack Bernard is a former West Virginia health care consultant living in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Tags

Recommended for you