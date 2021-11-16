Recently, there’s been a renewed push to limit the size of the Charleston City Council.
Our City Council is large, relative to most major cities of a similar size — there is no debating this. And our council is dysfunctional — there’s no debating this, either.
Peak dysfunction was on display as the council voted, nearly unanimously, to criminalize U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended harm reduction programs while our city and the surrounding Kanawha County face what the CDC describes as the “most concerning” HIV outbreak in the United States.
We can imagine what the results of addressing our council’s failings would be: fewer seats, fewer wards, same outcome.
Imagine, instead, running people for all those seats who are closest to the pain: social workers, recovery coaches, neighborhood moms and community organizers representing all of us in City Hall. A real replacement for the lawyers, landlords and marketers.
Our City Council has 20 wards. In 2018, in the Democratic Party primary, 13 wards had only one person running, and an additional three wards had zero candidates on the ballot. In the Republican primary, seven had one name and 12 were left blank. In the most recent general election, that meant a whopping 13 ward seats (two thirds of them) were left uncontested.
If you wanted to, you could look at those numbers and try to make a case for consolidation. You also could make a case for encouraging our most big-hearted neighbors, across each of those 20 wards, to run like hell for those seats.
For the past three years, no council member has put forward a plan for our city’s overdose crisis. Our city and its county lead West Virginia in drug overdoses, and it has for every year since this council was elected.
No council member has offered a plan to raise the minimum wage to a living wage for all workers in the city. No council member — for three winters now — has offered a plan to open a warming station when the temperature dips below 40 degrees, like they do in Morgantown and Huntington. Instead, here in Charleston, we wait until it reaches a bone-shivering 15 degrees.
No councilor has offered a plan to decriminalize cannabis, or to guarantee paid sick leave, or to create a civilian-led oversight task force for our police department.
There are less than 80 days left to announce a run for the City Council. The deadline is Jan. 29.
Imagine a council that makes addressing the real problems our city faces a priority. Imagine a council that was powered by people who already work everyday to make each other whole. That council won’t create itself.
Charleston Can’t Wait is a team of volunteers who’ve been hosting forums, sending out surveys and going door to door to hear our neighbors’ priorities for the city for the past six months. Next month, Charleston Can’t Wait will launch a policy platform informed by all those conversations — a shared vision that a fresh slate of City Council candidates can bring to life together.
If you’re a City Council candidate who signs on, we’re ready to back you with everything we’ve got.