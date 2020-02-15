Stefanie Henson Morrison: Thank you, Stadelman

“I am pleased to report that the polyp(s) removed during your recent colonoscopy were benign. No cancerous tissue was identified.”
Upon reading these two simple sentences, I closed my eyes, breathed a huge sigh of relief, looked upward and said, “Thank you, Stadelman.”
My friend, Chris Stadelman, died on Friday, May 11, 2018, at the age of 48, after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Whip-smart, charming, driven, loyal, unbelievably successful at every job and opportunity he tackled and incredibly funny, Chris died far too young. He left a gaping, unfillable hole in all the lives of family and friends who were fortunate enough to spend time in his orbit. I was one of these incredibly lucky people, having met Chris through mutual friends more than 20 years ago.
A graduate of Marshall University, Chris started his career at the Charleston Daily Mail, eventually becoming its managing editor. In 2004, he and his wife, Kelly, purchased the Parsons Advocate, a small newspaper out of Tucker County, a move that earned him the sobriquet, “William Randolph Hearst” among our circle of friends. Chris and Kelly managed the Parsons Advocate until 2011 and while doing so, acquired a public relations firm in 2010, which later joined forces with The Manahan Group in Charleston.
After stepping back from the Parsons Advocate, Chris served as spokesman for former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin’s campaigns in 2011 and 2012. In 2014, Chris was hired by Gov. Tomblin to serve as his communications director and the governor later promoted him to chief of staff.
If Chris’ professional accomplishments weren’t inspiring enough, he rarely, if ever, missed a day of work during his tenure with Gov. Tomblin, even as he fought his disease and endured chemotherapy treatments. What’s more, many who knew and loved Chris said that during this time, he never lost his positive outlook and maintained an ever-vigilant smile on his face in spite of what must have certainly felt like an insurmountable turn of events.
Around the time he was diagnosed with colon cancer, my mother was diagnosed with lung cancer. They both had a tacit understanding that their time on this planet was limited, and would joke about who would be the first to make it to life’s great finish line. Gallows humor was a way both Chris and my mother dealt with their diagnoses, something I found both jarring and comforting at the same time.
My mother arrived at the finish line first and passed away on March 28, 2018. During one of our last conversations, she made me promise to tell Chris that she was all too pleased to be beating him at this contest, given he was so young, and his death would be incredibly premature. She said, “I am an old lady, but Chris, he still has the best part of a person’s life ahead of him.”
The summer before Chris passed, a group of friends got together at his home to celebrate him and all the wonderful times we shared. He was very much in demand that evening, but I managed to spend a few, precious minutes with him and have a quiet talk. During the conversation, he stressed the importance of early detection and screening for colon cancer and made me promise that when I turned 50, I would get tested.
I turned 50 last April — just about a year shy of the first anniversary of Chris’ death. I honored the promise I made to him and scheduled a colonoscopy, which took place on a hot summer day in early July.
Twenty-four hours later, the procedure was over and the doctor who performed the procedure informed me that he removed three small polyps that needed to be biopsied. He told my husband and I they would most likely be benign, but that it was a good thing I scheduled the procedure when I did. He said the biopsies would take a couple of weeks and, depending on how the test turned out, I would either get a phone call or a letter (the phone call would be less than great news).
According to the American Cancer Society and the National Center Institute, colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined, and 60 percent of these deaths could be prevented with screening. Additionally, more than 30 million people ages 50-75 are not up-to-date on screening. Data also suggests that the incidence of colon cancer for people under 50 is on the rise, a heartbreaking statement unfortunately verified by the loss of Chris at the age of 48. His obituary in the Charleston Gazette-Mail quoted him as saying “I also hope that by spreading the word about screenings and early detection of colorectal cancer — a situation that makes it easily treatable — I can keep others from going down a path similar to mine ...”
“I am pleased to report that the polyp(s) removed during your recent colonoscopy were benign.”
Due to the results of my first colonoscopy, I will have to have repeat the procedure every three years. I consider this time and effort well spent if it keeps me healthy and at the same time, honors a wish that a dear friend asked of me on a hot summer day in 2017. And hopefully, I will get a similar letter in three years and once again will be able to close my eyes, release a sigh of relief, look upward and say, “Thank you, Stadelman.”