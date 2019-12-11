Stephen N. Reed: The evolution of WV GOP primaries (Opinion)

Time was when the Republican Party in West Virginia was such a minority voice that just scrounging around for any kind of gubernatorial nominee was something of a victory.
Then came 1968 and the shocking upending of a former Republican governor, Cecil H. Underwood, by the upstart congressman from the Northern Panhandle, Arch Alfred Moore Jr.
In comparison to the Democratic monolith, the GOP in West Virginia was so small that Moore had had little problem making the state GOP the Moore Party for the next 20 years. Like those famous Moore TV ads, the Republicans marched with him across the state, through three terms as governor and two failed runs, for U.S. Senate in 1978 and for governor in 1980.
Moore’s first two terms as governor benefited from the nation’s need for coal in light of the 1970s energy crunch. Most West Virginians who lived through that era remember a stronger economy than usual. But Moore’s last term as governor, from 1985-89, had unique challenges, including a costly 1,000-year flood that set many communities back.
As a result, something unheard of in two decades took place in the 1988 GOP primary: A credible, well-funded challenger emerged to take on the kingfish, Moore. John Raese of Morgantown had electrified Republicans and conservative Democrats in 1984 by a notably spirited U.S. Senate contest against outgoing, two-term Democratic Gov. Jay Rockefeller.
Despite being outspent $12 million to $2 million, the heretofore unknown 34-year-old Morgantowner lost only by a whisker to Rockefeller, amidst questions of possible vote-buying in Southern West Virginia.
Because of Raese’s outstanding opening act against Rockefeller, he was elected West Virginia GOP Chairman. He then decided to run against Moore in the 1988 Republican gubernatorial primary.
Just as Moore had been the dynamic challenger to Underwood in the 1968 GOP primary, now the political wheel of fortune had come full circle. Raese, touting a more conservative ideology, forced Moore to defend a third-term record that simply wasn’t as compelling as his first two terms as governor.
In the process, Raese made Moore spend millions in a primary the incumbent governor undoubtedly had hoped would be another cakewalk, courtesy of a compliant party he had managed for two decades.
Those who remember that race, especially those who actively helped Raese or Moore, got their first taste of what a hard-fought party primary feels like.
Bare knuckled at times, this intra-party war ultimately saw Moore winning in a close contest, but struggling later against the Democratic nominee, political newcomer Gaston Caperton. The West Virginia Republican Party had experienced its first modern nomination battle for governor.
Fast forward to today. Some may wonder if the upcoming 2020 GOP gubernatorial primary contest will leave it divided, regardless of who wins.
This now seems unlikely. Since the 1988 Raese/Moore contest, Republicans have shown that they can pull together after seriously contested primaries for governor. Witness the tough 1996 GOP gubernatorial heavyweight contest between Gov. Underwood, NASA astronaut Jon McBride and then-Delegate David McKinley of Wheeling.
The Republicans came together well that year and got behind Gov. Underwood after the primary. He defeated Charlotte Pritt later in 1996, despite incumbent Democratic President Bill Clinton being re-elected handily.
As the West Virginia Republican Party has evolved, a realization among its key players has emerged after so many victories in statewide and legislative contests. After all those years in the political doghouse, the Party of Lincoln now actually has something to lose here in West Virginia.
Admittedly, some Republicans still have to pinch themselves to see if they are awake to this new reality or just dreaming after so many decades in the minority.
As a result, a new groupthink has emerged: Unity on the essentials has its distinct advantages. Each Republican may have their favorite primary gubernatorial candidate for whatever reason. It’s still a free country. But the idea that Republicans and their conservative Democratic friends are going to lose the elusive Governor’s Mansion over a simple primary contest today lacks understanding.
Republicans have been waiting a long time to elect one of their own as governor. They are hungrier for that particular victory than the Democratic Party might imagine.