Stephen N. Reed: Thrasher's focus on opioids good for campaign (Opinion)

Republican gubernatorial challenger Woody Thrasher has surprised me in the lead-up to the GOP primary campaign season. For a first-time candidate with an exclusively business background, Thrasher has spent valuable campaign time addressing a range of policy issues, including social issues often neglected by GOP gubernatorial candidates.
A business conservative like Thrasher is expected to have a strong focus on economic development. Certainly, the Bridgeport businessman talks up the need to stimulate private-sector job creation, pointing to his own engineering firm’s success.
But Thrasher has also studied up on other hot issues, like the devastation that opioids have caused in thousands of families statewide. As a result, Thrasher’s campaign stops have gone beyond visits to outstanding businesses to include visits to exceptional drug treatment facilities.
One such visit was to Martinsburg’s Mountaineer Recovery Center. According to an Oct. 25 story by the Journal News‘ Matt Welch, Thrasher touted the Eastern Panhandle’s center for its comprehensive approach to dealing with drug abuse, from housing to long-term care.
During the same week that Thrasher visited Mountaineer Recovery Center, he also released a comprehensive Substance Abuse Action Plan, outlining what a Thrasher administration would do to make progress against drug abuse in West Virginia.
Thrasher’s plan includes initiatives involving long-term treatment, child care, work-force development and prevention.
Upon releasing this plan, Thrasher noted both the staggering family costs as well as the lost productivity to many West Virginia businesses that have had difficulty finding drug-free job applicants.
Thrasher has acknowledged that he had a learning curve on this pressing social issue. He notes that his conversations with recovering addicts, family members, health care professionals and business owners have informed his views as he has traveled around the state.
Some might be nonplussed by Thrasher’s focus on a significant, even obvious, social issue like opioid abuse. Isn’t this what a gubernatorial candidate is supposed to do? But one only has to recall most of the prior Republican gubernatorial candidates to remember that their standard repertoire has always been “jobs, jobs, and more jobs.” That mantra was understandable, to a degree, in a state so starved for more and diversified economic development.
But how can West Virginia hope to attract new investment with an ongoing opioid epidemic with no end in sight? What business wants to risk coming to a state with a work force facing drug addiction problems above the norm?
Thrasher gets it. Helping an addict get clean permanently is both compassionate and smart for the state. West Virginia simply cannot compete for the jobs of the 21st century unless and until it starts to shed its reputation as a center for opioid abuse.
Politically speaking, either Thrasher has taken good advice on this issue or has sound instincts of his own. By establishing himself as more than a one-trick-pony on economic development, Thrasher makes a better case that he is ready to serve as the state’s chief executive.
So, which Republican and Independent voters might find Thrasher’s opioid focus appealing as the May primary election approaches? For starters, those who have had an opioid addiction problem in their own family or that of a friend. Increasingly, that is a huge number of people across West Virginia that cuts across party lines.
Thrasher has decided that a Republican candidate in 2020 ought to be able to tout the private and nonprofit sectors while providing administrative leadership for significant social crises.
Thrasher has at least shown himself to be a listener and a learner.