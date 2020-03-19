Stephen Reed: Americans at their best when vulnerable yet brave (Opinion)

Many of us have heard stories from our parents and grandparents about the sustained, collective effort that they experienced in the Great Depression and World War II. We have listened to their accounts from a challenged but inspiring childhood and adolescence with rapt attention. Yet it was hard to fully relate, as most of us have never been through such long stretches of hard times.
Whether the coronavirus gives us that prolonged period of difficulty or not, we are at least getting a taste of the fears experienced by families in those former times: job security or waiting for unemployment compensation, and concern for our loved ones, especially the older and health-challenged. In the middle of all this chaos, we offer up prayers for our community, nation and world.
But we also have started to taste something else, something rare and sweet, and we’ve only encountered this fully because of the perplexing crisis before us.
We are experiencing America at her very best: vulnerable, worried, yet brave. Genuinely cheerful, even in the face of personal distress and multiple inconveniences. I’m so proud of each person I’ve met lately who has shown this kind of resilience and love of neighbor.
From the middle-aged convenience store worker whose professionalism has given way to talking with me like an old friend, offering cheer and camaraderie. Is she happy to have another customer? You bet.
But that’s just one of the reasons she is being kind today. I believe the main reason is that these little kindnesses are the one extra thing she can do today for another human being. When I leave and she says, “Hey, you take care of yourself now,” you get the feeling that she really means it.
Then there’s the fast-food restaurant worker, dealing with five people, wanting their food all at once, still making a point to make sure she got my special order just right. She then warmly says goodbye as I get freed from the car line.
Or the nurse, sent out to make her rounds as the only person her patients might see for a while, outside of their families. She checks on them, chats with them kindly, makes sure they are well.
And finally, there’s the young family man who is trying so hard to send both encouraging and cautionary stories to his Facebook friends online — to get them to take social isolation more seriously and to stay at home. Yet he himself is sometimes away from home, loaning himself out for anyone in his town who needs an errand run to the grocery store, pharmacy or hospital.
We only get to see some people this beautiful when they are summoned to circumstances like this: wartime, a natural disaster or a pandemic. No one wants to have to endure such times, but at least we get to see some people’s virtues in full flower.
May they encourage the rest of us to bloom, too.